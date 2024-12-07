Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (LSE:SERE) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call ...

Dividend Cover: 103% for the financial year.

Increase in Earnings: 3% increase in per earnings.

Loan-to-Value (LTV): 25% net of cash, 33% gross of cash.

Cash Balance: Approximately EUR25 million.

NAV Total Return: 0.4% for the financial year.

EPRA Earnings: EUR8.2 million.

Dividend Yield: Over 7% at current share price.

Net Asset Value (NAV): EUR164.1 million or EUR122.7 per share.

Unrealized Valuation Fall: EUR6.1 million in the year.

CapEx Investment: EUR1.5 million, primarily in France.

Dividend Payment: EUR1.48 cents per share to be paid in January.

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 4 Warning Signs with LRCDF.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

Release Date: December 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (LSE:SERE) reported a dividend cover of 103% for the financial year, indicating strong income generation.

The company maintains a modest loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 25%, providing financial flexibility and stability.

The trust offers a fully covered dividend yield of over 7%, making it an attractive proposition for income-focused investors.

The portfolio is diversified across key European cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, and Paris, reducing geographic risk.

The company has a strong tenant base with full rent collection, demonstrating resilience in its rental income stream.

Negative Points

The share price is trading at a significant discount, around 30%, which may reflect market concerns or undervaluation.

Investment volumes in the real estate market have dropped to near-record lows, potentially impacting future growth opportunities.

The Saint-Cloud office asset faces challenges with a 15% vacancy rate, requiring active management to mitigate risks.

There is a contingent tax liability with no provision made, which could pose a future financial risk.

The company faces refinancing risks, particularly with secondary decentralized offices, despite no immediate refinancing needs until 2026.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide an update on the major lease expiries and potential news flow for the first half of next year? A: Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager: We are in discussions with tenants like KPN, Hornbach, and Nestle at various stages. While I can't provide clear news today, we expect to have updates in January. We are exploring options like longer-term leases and potential site value creation, especially with Hornbach's strategic location and Nestle's long-term presence.

Story Continues