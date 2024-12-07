Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (LSE:SERE) Full Year 2024 Earnings Call ...

In This Article:
Dividend Cover: 103% for the financial year.
Increase in Earnings: 3% increase in per earnings.
Loan-to-Value (LTV): 25% net of cash, 33% gross of cash.
Cash Balance: Approximately EUR25 million.
NAV Total Return: 0.4% for the financial year.
EPRA Earnings: EUR8.2 million.
Dividend Yield: Over 7% at current share price.
Net Asset Value (NAV): EUR164.1 million or EUR122.7 per share.
Unrealized Valuation Fall: EUR6.1 million in the year.
CapEx Investment: EUR1.5 million, primarily in France.
Dividend Payment: EUR1.48 cents per share to be paid in January.
Release Date: December 06, 2024
For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.
Positive Points
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust PLC (LSE:SERE) reported a dividend cover of 103% for the financial year, indicating strong income generation.
The company maintains a modest loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 25%, providing financial flexibility and stability.
The trust offers a fully covered dividend yield of over 7%, making it an attractive proposition for income-focused investors.
The portfolio is diversified across key European cities such as Berlin, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Frankfurt, and Paris, reducing geographic risk.
The company has a strong tenant base with full rent collection, demonstrating resilience in its rental income stream.
Negative Points
The share price is trading at a significant discount, around 30%, which may reflect market concerns or undervaluation.
Investment volumes in the real estate market have dropped to near-record lows, potentially impacting future growth opportunities.
The Saint-Cloud office asset faces challenges with a 15% vacancy rate, requiring active management to mitigate risks.
There is a contingent tax liability with no provision made, which could pose a future financial risk.
The company faces refinancing risks, particularly with secondary decentralized offices, despite no immediate refinancing needs until 2026.
Q & A Highlights
Q: Can you provide an update on the major lease expiries and potential news flow for the first half of next year? A: Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager: We are in discussions with tenants like KPN, Hornbach, and Nestle at various stages. While I can't provide clear news today, we expect to have updates in January. We are exploring options like longer-term leases and potential site value creation, especially with Hornbach's strategic location and Nestle's long-term presence.
Q: Are there attractive investment opportunities given your modest LTV and cash availability? A: Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager: We are focusing on France, Germany, and the Netherlands, particularly in the industrial sector, which shows strong ERV growth potential. While we consider share buybacks due to the discount, we are also evaluating investing in the portfolio to improve asset quality and earnings.
Q: What are your thoughts on share buybacks versus new investments? A: Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager: While buybacks are mathematically compelling at a 30% discount, they don't always close the discount. We are considering investments that outperform, especially if we can derisk leasing and improve asset quality, which might be more effective in closing the discount.
Q: What is the outlook for the dividend, and what would trigger a dividend increase? A: Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager: We focus on dividend cover and have improved it significantly. Derisking leases and achieving growth through indexation and ERV growth will strengthen our position. If successful, the Board may consider revisiting the dividend.
Q: How do you see the European REIT evolving over the next five years? A: Jeff O'Dwyer, Fund Manager: The trust remains income-focused, with strong exposure to growth cities. We aim to increase industrial exposure and potentially grow the vehicle, leveraging our strong balance sheet and asset quality. The goal is to maintain a robust income proposition while exploring growth opportunities.
