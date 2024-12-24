Is Schlumberger (SLB) the Best Energy Stock to Invest in Now?

In This Article:
The rise of generative AI and quantum computing has sparked a technological revolution, but behind this growth lies an urgent challenge. As AI models grow more advanced, the data centers powering them are consuming unprecedented amounts of energy. Industry leaders are now faced with the dual challenge of meeting soaring demand while minimizing environmental impact. To meet the surging energy demands of AI, tech giants are turning to nuclear energy. Multi-billion-dollar deals have been signed to secure reliable and low-carbon energy sources.
At the same time, energy companies are positioning themselves as pivotal players in the evolving intersection of energy and AI infrastructure, emphasizing their capability to provide reliable, lower-carbon energy solutions. Major Oil and Gas companies are also advancing into the race to supply power for AI data centers, anticipating that tech companies will increasingly rely on natural gas to meet their growing energy demands. Exxon CEO Darren Woods stressed that decarbonized natural gas plants offer a quicker solution to meet tech companies’ energy needs compared to nuclear power, which involves lengthy development timelines.
2025 Oil Market Outlook: Prices to Fall
On December 18, CNBC reported that oil prices in 2025 are expected to decline due to a looming surplus in the global market, rather than any immediate actions by President-elect Donald Trump. As Trump prepares to assume office on January 20, 2025, the U.S., the world’s largest oil producer, continues to pump record amounts of crude, while demand from China, the world’s largest oil importer, slows amid economic headwinds.
Market analysts foresee U.S. crude oil prices averaging around $61 per barrel and Brent crude at $65 per barrel in 2025, according to forecasts from Bank of America and RBC Capital Markets. These projections represent a decline of over $8 from current levels. UBS presents a more moderate outlook, predicting Brent prices to average around $80 per barrel, supported by stronger demand and a narrower surplus.
While Trump has expressed a desire for lower energy prices, geopolitical factors could counteract his goals. If the Trump administration reinstates stricter measures on Iranian and Venezuelan oil exports, prices might rise instead of falling, according to Jorge Leon of Rystad Energy. However, any potential tariffs Trump may impose are unlikely to significantly impact global demand until 2026.
The evolving energy landscape is being shaped by the growing demands of AI infrastructure, advancements in cleaner energy solutions, and shifting global market dynamics. As tech giants increasingly turn to energy companies to meet their energy needs, companies are positioning themselves at the forefront of this transformation.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)
Number of Hedge Fund Investors: 65
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB), now rebranded as SLB, is the world’s largest oilfield services company. The company provides technology, integrated project management, and information solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) generates revenue by offering services such as drilling, well construction, reservoir evaluation, and production management. The company’s clients include major oil and gas exploration and production companies worldwide.
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is focusing on developing the Direct Lithium Extraction (DLE) technology, which aims to revolutionize the lithium production process. DLE involves extracting lithium directly from brine, a saline solution found in underground reservoirs, without the need for traditional evaporation ponds. This innovative approach offers several advantages over conventional methods, including higher recovery rates, reduced environmental impact, and lower operational costs. The company’s efforts in DLE are part of its broader strategy to diversify into new energy markets and support the global transition to sustainable energy sources. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has made significant progress with its DLE pilot project in Nevada. The company has been working to digitally optimize the DLE process, ensuring that it is efficient, scalable, and cost-effective. The company’s expertise in data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) is also being leveraged to fine-tune the extraction and purification processes to enhance the overall performance.
To scale up DLE technology and bring it to market, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is actively engaging with potential partners and customers. The company is exploring various commercialization models, including licensing the technology to other companies and forming partnerships to develop and operate DLE plants. This collaborative approach aims to accelerate the adoption of DLE technology and meet the growing demand for lithium, which is a key component in the production of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) and energy storage systems.
Overall, SLB ranks 4th on our list of best energy stocks to invest in now.
