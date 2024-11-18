Is Schlumberger Limited (SLB) A Promising Energy Stock According to Hedge Funds?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Most Promising Energy Stocks According to Hedge Funds. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) stands against the other promising energy stocks.

In the next decade, global power demand is expected to grow by over 30%, largely fueled by economic growth in emerging markets and the electrification of various sectors. Data centers and artificial intelligence are becoming major energy consumers, increasingly relying on renewable sources like solar and wind power. Although efforts to improve energy efficiency may help mitigate some of this demand, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to account for a significant portion of the increase, capturing 66% of the total growth in electricity demand.

In response to the rising demand, there is a strong focus on clean energy sources to meet environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals, as well as to qualify for tax incentives, reshaping the entire industry. Renewable energy is projected to increase by more than 740 gigawatts each year from now until 2035. By that year, carbon-free resources, including renewables, hydropower, nuclear energy, and battery storage, are expected to make up 70% of the total installed generation capacity.

This shift is also driving significant investments and various initiatives across the industry. This includes renewable energy startups, traditional oil and gas companies, and associated manufacturing and technology firms. Investment in the energy transition is gaining momentum, with the US experiencing a 22% increase in 2023, reaching $303 billion. While this amount is substantial, it remains relatively small compared to the global total of $1.77 trillion.

Read Also: 7 Most Undervalued Renewable Energy Stocks To Buy Now and 13 Best Natural Gas and Oil Dividend Stocks To Buy.

In the United States, fossil fuels and nuclear power together account for 75% of energy production, while renewables contribute just under 25%. On a global scale, renewable sources now represent 30% of electricity generation.

Another emerging trend in the energy sector is the rise of mergers and acquisitions. According to Bloomberg, over $155 billion in deals were finalized in the fourth quarter of 2023 alone, exceeding the total from the previous five quarters combined. As companies face challenging market and economic conditions, consolidation within the oil and gas industry, particularly among upstream, midstream, and oil field services companies, is expected to continue.

Oil prices significantly influence the performance of energy stocks, leading to a volatile year for the sector. Stock prices have fluctuated in response to changing oil prices. Despite this volatility, there are still investment opportunities within the energy sector, including traditional oil and gas companies, midstream businesses, and firms focused on renewable energy. With this context in mind, let's take a look at the 10 most promising energy stocks according to hedge funds.

Story Continues