Scheme aims to turn farmers into green investors

The project aims to engage with farmers to participate in environmental markets [PA Media]

More than £99,000 to help farmers develop nature-based projects from their land has been handed to a trust.

Wiltshire Wildlife Trust said the money would help unlock £12.5m in private investment for projects generating biodiversity net gain and other ecosystem services.

Around 100 hectares of land in the county will be targeted for the projects, funded by Natural England's Investment Readiness Fund.

The trust said the money will "break down barriers to green finance" for farmers.

The project aims to engage with farmers through online and in-person events designed to inform and encourage participation in environmental markets.

It focuses turning project proposals into "opportunities that maximise environmental services" such as water quality improvement.

Chelsie Fuge Head of Nature Recovery for Wiltshire Wildlife Trust said: “We are thrilled to receive this significant funding from Natural England, which will allow us to accelerate our efforts to restore nature across Wiltshire.

"By working closely with farmers, we can unlock the potential of the land in Wiltshire to create vital ecosystem services, while also providing new income streams for the agricultural community, delivering benefits for both people and wildlife.”

Follow BBC Wiltshire on Facebook, X and Instagram. Send your story ideas to us on email or via WhatsApp on 0800 313 4630.

More on this story

Related Internet Links