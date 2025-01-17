SC Fondul Proprietatea SA (FDLPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

NAV (Net Asset Value): RON2.25 billion or $470 million as of December 2024.

NAV per Share: RON0.70291 or $0.1472 per share.

Total Return for NAV in 2024: 17%.

Total Return for Local Shares: Negative 32.1% in 2024.

Total Return for GDRs: Negative 36.7% in 2024.

Operating Revenues (Airports): Increased by 20% to RON1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2024.

Operating Profit (Airports): RON524 million, up from RON420 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Operating Revenues (Report): Decreased by 5% to RON401 million for the first nine months of 2024.

Operating Profit (Report): RON264 million, up from RON180 million in the first nine months of 2023.

Net Income (Report): RON269 million, an increase of 50% compared to the previous year.

Operating Revenues (Salrom): Increased by 2% to RON242 million for the first half of 2024.

Operating Profit (Salrom): RON66 million, up from RON57 million in the previous year.

Net Income (Salrom): RON61.4 million, an increase of 9% on the previous year.

Total Distributions Since 2010: RON28.9 billion or approximately $7 billion.

Equity Investment Portfolio Increase: Approximately RON197 million due to annual valuation update.

Preliminary Annual Profit: RON339 million.

Income Tax Paid in 2024: RON13 million.

Release Date: January 16, 2025

Positive Points

The fund's net asset value (NAV) increased to RON2.25 billion or $470 million by the end of December 2024.

Operating revenues for airports increased by 20% compared to the first nine months of 2023, reaching RON1.1 billion.

The operating profit for airports rose to RON524 million, marking a 24.7% increase year-on-year.

The fund's total return for the net asset value in 2024 was 17%.

The fund successfully completed its 15th buyback program and initiated the 16th, with approval to repurchase RON320 million shares.

Negative Points

The fund's shares were trading at a significant discount of 51% for shares and 54% for GDRs as of the latest NAV.

Total return for local shares was negative 32.1%, and for GDRs, it was negative 36.7% in 2024.

Operating revenues for Constanta Ports decreased by 5% year-on-year, impacted by a significant drop in volumes linked to Ukraine.

The fund faced challenges in corporate governance, with the legality of board appointments being contested in court.

Changes in the fiscal code resulted in the fund starting to pay income tax in 2024, amounting to RON13 million.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What is the timeline for choosing the next manager for Fondul Proprietatea? A: Johan Meyer, CEO, stated that Franklin Templeton, the current manager, is not responsible for the selection process. This is managed by the board of nominees, and any updates will be communicated by them.

