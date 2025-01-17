SC Fondul Proprietatea SA (FDLPF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Growth Amidst ...

-
NAV (Net Asset Value): RON2.25 billion or $470 million as of December 2024.
-
NAV per Share: RON0.70291 or $0.1472 per share.
-
Total Return for NAV in 2024: 17%.
-
Total Return for Local Shares: Negative 32.1% in 2024.
-
Total Return for GDRs: Negative 36.7% in 2024.
-
Operating Revenues (Airports): Increased by 20% to RON1.1 billion for the first nine months of 2024.
-
Operating Profit (Airports): RON524 million, up from RON420 million in the first nine months of 2023.
-
Operating Revenues (Report): Decreased by 5% to RON401 million for the first nine months of 2024.
-
Operating Profit (Report): RON264 million, up from RON180 million in the first nine months of 2023.
-
Net Income (Report): RON269 million, an increase of 50% compared to the previous year.
-
Operating Revenues (Salrom): Increased by 2% to RON242 million for the first half of 2024.
-
Operating Profit (Salrom): RON66 million, up from RON57 million in the previous year.
-
Net Income (Salrom): RON61.4 million, an increase of 9% on the previous year.
-
Total Distributions Since 2010: RON28.9 billion or approximately $7 billion.
-
Equity Investment Portfolio Increase: Approximately RON197 million due to annual valuation update.
-
Preliminary Annual Profit: RON339 million.
-
Income Tax Paid in 2024: RON13 million.
Release Date: January 16, 2025
Positive Points
-
The fund's net asset value (NAV) increased to RON2.25 billion or $470 million by the end of December 2024.
-
Operating revenues for airports increased by 20% compared to the first nine months of 2023, reaching RON1.1 billion.
-
The operating profit for airports rose to RON524 million, marking a 24.7% increase year-on-year.
-
The fund's total return for the net asset value in 2024 was 17%.
-
The fund successfully completed its 15th buyback program and initiated the 16th, with approval to repurchase RON320 million shares.
Negative Points
-
The fund's shares were trading at a significant discount of 51% for shares and 54% for GDRs as of the latest NAV.
-
Total return for local shares was negative 32.1%, and for GDRs, it was negative 36.7% in 2024.
-
Operating revenues for Constanta Ports decreased by 5% year-on-year, impacted by a significant drop in volumes linked to Ukraine.
-
The fund faced challenges in corporate governance, with the legality of board appointments being contested in court.
-
Changes in the fiscal code resulted in the fund starting to pay income tax in 2024, amounting to RON13 million.
Q & A Highlights
Q: What is the timeline for choosing the next manager for Fondul Proprietatea? A: Johan Meyer, CEO, stated that Franklin Templeton, the current manager, is not responsible for the selection process. This is managed by the board of nominees, and any updates will be communicated by them.
Q: How do you see the operating income and volume trends for Constanta Ports after the decline in Ukrainian traffic? A: Johan Meyer, CEO, mentioned that the future volumes depend largely on developments in Ukraine. Some traffic may be permanent, while some may revert to Ukrainian facilities. Expectations are for similar or better volumes compared to the previous year, but it is too early to make definitive statements.
Q: What is the current dividend per share, and what are the expectations for 2024? A: Catalin Cadaru, Financial Reporting Manager, explained that the dividend per share for the previous year was $0.06. The final dividend for 2024 will be determined after the audit is completed, and documentation will be published around the end of February.
Q: Is the policy still to pay out about 90% or more of earnings? A: Johan Meyer, CEO, clarified that Fondul Proprietatea has a cash distribution policy rather than a targeted payout ratio. For portfolio companies, the payout varies based on shareholder approvals, with a legislative minimum of 50% for main assets like airports.
Q: What is the EV/EBITDA multiple for the airport in the NAV, and how does it compare to recent transactions? A: Marius Dan, Deputy CEO, stated that the current multiple is 7.2 after discounts for lack of control and marketability, based on trailing 12 months EBITDA. This is lower than private transactions, which typically occur at or above 20 times EBITDA.
