How to save on the most popular deals during Amazon's Big Spring sale

Amazon’s Big Spring sale is a new shopping event running from today, March 20 through Monday, March 25. The huge sale is kicking off the spring season with tons of popular Amazon deals on everything from summer must-haves like portable Bose speakers and pool vacuums to home improvement essentials like DeWalt tools and Ego Power+ lawn equipment. The best part? This sale isn’t exclusive to Prime members so everyone can take advantage of these March savings! To make shopping a little easier for you, we'll have our Reviewed deal hunters and product experts live-tracking all the best savings on top-rated items at this new Amazon sale. We'll be monitoring the discounts across all categories, from Apple devices to summer deals on grills, patio furniture, and even paddle boards! Below, we've highlighted a few of our favorite Reviewed-approved deals along with several of the most popular Amazon deals today.

PuroAir HEPA 14 Air Purifier for Home

Currently 31% off, this Reviewed-approved air purifier is one of our favorite spring deals.

$159 at Amazon (Save $70)

The best-selling PuroAir HEPA 14 air purifier is one of our favorite HEPA air purifiers because of its powerful performance and the smart auto mode that helps make sure that the correct amount of air gets filtered through. While the PuroAir is already pretty affordable, with an extra 31% off during the Amazon Big Spring sale, we're even more confident that this deal is worth it.

Cosori 6-Quart Air Fryer TurboBlaze

You can get this compact Cosori air fryer for less than $100 during the Amazon Big Spring sale.

$99.99 at Amazon (Save $20)

One of Cosori’s newest releases, the Cosori TurboBlaze Air Fryer treated our tester to incredible features like nine different cooking functions, including baking, broiling, roasting, and more. We love how spacious the basket is and how sleek this small appliance looks with a shiny touchscreen and matte black exterior. Ringing up at under $100 during Amazon’s spring sale, you can’t go wrong with this Cosori deal.

Furbo 360° Rotating Smart Dog Camera Treat Dispenser

Save big on this best-selling Furbo dog camera to keep an eye on your furry friends while you’re away.

$79 at Amazon (Save $20)

When put to the test, we found that the Furbo 360° Dog Camera was a worthy option. With high-definition video, crisp two-way audio, and easy treat tossing capabilities, this camera allows you to check on your dog from anywhere. Plus, you can save $20 on this pet deal during Amazon’s Big Spring sale, making it an even better choice!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) with USB-C

Shop one of the most popular Apple deals at Amazon's Big Spring sale for 24% off.

$189.99 at Amazon (Save $59.01)

Would it really be an Amazon sale if we didn’t mention the unbelievably popular Apple AirPods Pro with USB-C? As one of our favorite wireless headphones, we cannot stop raving about the impressive noise-canceling technology and Adaptive Transparency mode that helps you stay alert to surrounding sounds. With the new USB-C charging capabilities, these earbuds are even better than ever. Save 24% at Amazon’s Big Spring sale this week.

Dolphin Premier Robotic Pool Cleaner

Our absolute favorite robot pool cleaner is more than $400 off at Amazon's Big Spring sale.

$1,324 at Amazon (Save $423)

The Dolphin Premier self-propelled robot pool vacuum is our top choice for the best robotic pool cleaners for a few reasons. The small pool cleaner has wall-climbing capabilities, optional remote control, a weekly scheduled-cleaning cycle, and three filtration options for everything from leaves to tiny bacteria. With more than $400 off, this is the perfect Amazon deal to help you kick-off your summer 2024!

What is the Amazon Big Spring sale 2024?

The Amazon Big Spring sale is a brand new sales event running today, March 20 through Monday, March 25. The new sale is heavily focused on seasonal discounts but features deals across categories. Shoppers can expect to see some of the best Amazon Lightning Deals available throughout the event as well as unheard of, rare deals.

What are the most popular deals at Amazon's spring sale?

Whether you’re shopping for new clothing, sunglasses, fitness equipment, spring cleaning supplies, or even Apple devices like AirTags and AirPods Pro, the Amazon Big Spring sale has deals for everyone. Our product experts at Reviewed are especially obsessed with the summer savings available on pool vacuums, camping essentials, and grills. Get ready to shop some insane discounts at Amazon’s Big Spring Sale starting today, March 20!

Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to shop the Big Spring sale?

No! Unlike Amazon Prime Day sales, this new event is not exclusive to Prime members. Anyone can take advantage of the Amazon deals! That said, we always recommend signing up for Amazon Prime to help guarantee you score the most exclusive savings throughout the year.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Amazon's Big Spring sale 2024: How to save on the most popular deals