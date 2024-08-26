How To Save On 5 Overpriced Back-to-School Items — Even At The Last Minute

FatCamera / iStock.com

Price increases on back-to-school items weren’t as bad this year as they were in 2023, but some price tags have increased more sharply.

According to a survey by The Krazy Coupon Lady conducted by Talker Research, parents are expected to spend a total of about $280 on back-to-school supplies in 2024. Most U.S. parents (77%) also believe staying under budget is a top priority.

“We’re seeing parents embracing getting creative with their budgeting,” Joanie Demer, co-founder and co-CEO at The Krazy Coupon Lady, wrote in a statement. “It’s clear that they want to save as much as possible when they prepare their kids for school — and that shouldn’t be a chore for them to do.”

Parents Spending More on Back-to-School Shopping

A shopping cart of 15 common back-to-school items cost $62.41 on average in July 2024, up from $60.24 in July 2023, according to price tracker Datasembly. Eight of the items increased in price, and ConsumerAffairs noted that the price increases weren’t as bad as last year. In 2023, the same cart grew 7.5% in cost, and only 3.6% in 2024.

Parents are also being influenced to splurge, according to CNBC. A survey by Deloitte found that 85% of parents said they could be influenced to spend more on a “must-have” item or brand. Casey Lewis, a social media trend expert, explained to CNBC that young people are pressured to keep up, even as trends cycle faster and faster.

The Most Overpriced School Supplies

Using data from a CNBC analysis of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ producer price index — and Datasembly as reported by ConsumerAffairs — here are the most overpriced back-to-school supplies.

Tablets and writing pads: Although prices dropped by 2.6% over the last year, CNBC noted, costs have increased by 27.5% since June 2019.

Backpacks: The cost of luggage (including backpacks) has increased by 15.6% over the last year and 24.2% since 2019.

Lead pencils, art goods and office supplies: These have increased slightly between June 2023 and June 2024 (0.5%), but costs are up by 23.8% from 2019. According to Datasembly, a 10-pack of pencils went up 10 cents over the last year, from $4.31 to $4.41, scissors went up from $2.12 to $2.66 — and a four-ounce container of washable glue is now $1.55, up from $1.44.

Writing and printing paper: Writing and printing paper supplies decreased in price by 1.9% year-over-year, but have increased in cost by 22.8% since 2019. Datasembly found that parents were spending slightly more between July 2023 and July 2024 for a one-subject notebook ($1.65 to $1.67) and construction paper ($6.85 to $6.89 for 96 sheets).

Pens, markers and mechanical pencils: Prices are up by 0.5% between June 2023 and June 2024, but there’s been a 14.5% increase between June 2019 and April 2024. Parents are paying more for a pack of 10 broadline markers ($3.05 to $4.73) and fine line markers ($3.04 to $3.79), per Datasembly.

How To Save Money on School Supplies

Despite the higher cost of school supplies, parents can still save money — even at the last minute. Here’s how.

Shop for used clothes and school items: Consumer savings expert Andrea Woroch recommended shopping for gently used clothing, sporting items, school supplies and certified-refurbished electronics on resale sites, CNBC reported.

Look for deals and use coupons: Woroch also advised parents to use price-tracking tools and apps to search for and apply coupon codes when shopping online. Some retailers even offer bigger discounts on overstock, open-box and returned goods.

Stack discounts: According to Woroch, you can combine credit card rewards with store coupons to save even more, among other deals.

Shop your closet: Do you still have some school supplies from last year? Look through your closet before buying new items.

