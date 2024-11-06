Saudi Arabian Oil Co (SAU:2222) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Resilient Performance Amidst ...

Net Income: $27.6 billion for Q3 2024.

Adjusted Net Income: Down 2% versus Q2, excluding non-cash charges of $0.9 billion.

Revenue: Impacted by a 7.5% decrease in average realized oil prices.

Free Cash Flow: Increased by 15.8% to $22 billion.

Capital Investments: Totaled $14 billion, with organic CapEx at $13.2 billion.

Capital Investments Guidance: Narrowed to $51 to $54 billion for full year 2024.

Gearing: 1.9%, the lowest among peers.

Upstream EBIT: $52.8 billion.

Downstream EBIT: Negative $1.8 billion due to weakness in chemicals and refining margins.

Return on Average Capital Employed (Roache): 20.8% on a 12-month rolling basis.

Dividends Declared: $20.3 billion in base dividends and $10.8 billion in performance-linked dividends.

Release Date: November 05, 2024

Positive Points

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (SAU:2222) reported a robust Q3 net income of $27.6 billion, showcasing resilience despite a 7.5% drop in oil prices.

The company declared $20.3 billion in base dividends and $10.8 billion in performance-linked dividends, reflecting a strong commitment to shareholder returns.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (SAU:2222) maintains a strong balance sheet with a gearing of 1.9%, the lowest among its peers.

The company is progressing well with its upstream projects, including the Dammam development and the Jafurah gas project, which are on track to enhance production capacity.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (SAU:2222) is advancing its renewable energy initiatives, having closed three solar PV developments with a combined capacity of 5.5 gigawatts.

Negative Points

The downstream segment reported a negative EBIT of $1.8 billion due to continued weakness in refining and chemical margins.

Despite strong financial performance, the company faces challenges with cost inflation, particularly in the upstream sector.

Saudi Arabian Oil Co (SAU:2222) has $90 billion in assets under construction, which are not yet generating returns, impacting its return on average capital employed (Roache).

The company is experiencing low margins globally in the downstream sector, affecting overall profitability.

There is uncertainty regarding the future of certain projects, such as the liquids to chemicals strategy, which may face delays or cancellations.

Q & A Highlights

Q: What drove the increase in total hydrocarbon production to 12.7 million barrels of oil equivalent, and what are the plans to address ongoing downstream losses? A: The increase in hydrocarbon production is primarily due to seasonal gas production, which is a trend observed annually in the third quarter. Regarding downstream losses, these are largely due to global low margins in refining and chemicals. The company is working on transforming downstream assets and exploring improvement opportunities, although the sector is currently experiencing low margins worldwide.

