Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.23%

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Thursday, as gains in the Hotels&Tourism, Energy&Utilities and Petrochemicals sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the Tadawul All Share rose 0.23%.

The best performers of the session on the Tadawul All Share were Allianz Saudi Fransi Cooperative Insurance Company (TADAWUL:8040), which rose 6.45% or 1.08 points to trade at 17.82 at the close. Meanwhile, Kingdom Holding Company (TADAWUL:4280) added 5.00% or 0.44 points to end at 9.24 and National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (TADAWUL:4291) was up 4.43% or 8.80 points to 207.40 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Al-Rajhi Cooperative Insurance (TADAWUL:8230), which fell 4.27% or 9.00 points to trade at 202.00 at the close. Saudi Pharmaceutical Appliances (TADAWUL:2070) declined 3.17% or 1.10 points to end at 33.55 and Saudi Arabian Amiantit Co. (TADAWUL:2160) was down 3.14% or 0.95 points to 29.30.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 159 to 132 and 24 ended unchanged.

Shares in National Company for Learning and Education SJSC (TADAWUL:4291) rose to all time highs; up 4.43% or 8.80 to 207.40.

Crude oil for October delivery was up 0.90% or 0.67 to $75.19 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in November rose 0.64% or 0.50 to hit $78.08 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract rose 0.02% or 0.55 to trade at $2,538.35 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.29% to 4.16, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.01% to 3.75.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.36% at 101.35.

