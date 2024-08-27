Saudi Arabia pressures City law firms to hire more of its citizens

Riyadh Saudi Arabia

City law firms are under growing pressure from Saudi Arabia to hire more of its citizens at their branches in the Kingdom as they cash in on a boom in business in the Gulf.

The Saudis have formally increased the number of local lawyers that foreign firms are required to employ when working out of the oil-rich country.

It is further squeezing British law firms already competing for Saudi nationals in the hope of capitalising on the country’s economic transformation plan, known as Vision 2030.

James Lavan, executive director at specialist legal recruitment firm Buchanan Law, said: “There’s only a limited number of Saudi nationals that are practising at the required standard to work at a law firm.

“[There’s] a real interest in trying to hoover up the best local talent as soon as possible because that is going to be one of the major stumbling blocks to firms growing and expanding within the region.”

Several law firms have already resorted to dangling partner promotions at Saudi lawyers to gain a competitive edge over their rivals.

Similarly, firms desperate to retain their own talent have internally promised to fast-track associates to partnership if they work in their Saudi office.

Others have relaxed previous requirements for postgraduate law degrees and even offered Saudi associates six-figure signing bonuses in addition to their tax-free salary packages.

Law firms already face tough competition from the Kingdom’s state-owned companies, including Saudi Aramco, which are using free MBA courses, private school fees and other lavish employee benefits to poach talent from elite law firms.

The law firm gold rush was sparked by Saudi’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in 2022 when he removed restrictions that blocked foreign lawyers from working in the country unless they partnered with local practices.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman opened the country to closer collaboration with City law firms - EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Magic circle law firms Clifford Chance, Linklaters and A&O Shearman are among the elite British players now expanding their presence in the region.

The reforms initially required international law firms to ensure half of their lawyers were Saudi nationals, as part of efforts to upskill the country’s own workforce.

The Kingdom has since increased this quota to 70pc.

Most international law firms in Riyadh and elsewhere in Saudi Arabia have already started hiring more local lawyers to avoid being caught out by the changes and being forced to let go of foreign-born talent.

Matt Yore, Middle East director at recruitment agency Jameson Legal, said that the increased pressure to hire local talent is causing “some discomfort” for many law firms.

He said: “I would say 70pc is disproportionately high considering the volume of firms in, expanding, and entering the market at the moment – there doesn’t seem to be a harmony between the numbers.

“That being said, the wider Saudi regulatory landscape does present myriad challenges at the moment and so this is just one factor in firms not growing and prospering quite as fast as perhaps they first anticipated.”

The changes will raise alarm among British law firms which already struggle to find Saudi nationals with experience or skills to advise on international matters outside of the Gulf.

Mark Burnell, co-founder of legal recruitment agency Clark Burnell, said that training local junior talent would help fix the historic “discrepancy” between Saudi and London-based lawyers.

Further red tape could also see many UK law firms question why they rushed into Saudi Arabia in the first place, especially as the Kingdom reduces spending on its flagship megaprojects.

“A lot of firms don’t have a strategy in terms of how they’re approaching the market,” said one Riyadh-based law firm partner. “What you might have is that some firms will leave the market because they haven’t really cracked it.”