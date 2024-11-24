SATO Technologies Third Quarter 2024 Earnings: Revenues Disappoint

SATO Technologies (CVE:SATO) Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$2.61m (down 36% from 3Q 2023).

Net loss: CA$1.72m (loss widened by 121% from 3Q 2023).

CA$0.02 loss per share (further deteriorated from CA$0.011 loss in 3Q 2023).

TSXV:SATO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 24th 2024

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

SATO Technologies Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is expected to decline by 31% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, while revenues in the Software industry in Canada are expected to grow by 16%.

Performance of the Canadian Software industry.

The company's shares are down 19% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with SATO Technologies (at least 2 which are potentially serious), and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

