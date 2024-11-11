Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue ...

GuruFocus.com

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

  • Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) reported a 30% year-on-year increase in overall revenue for H1 FY25, reaching INR 1,290 crore on a consolidated level.

  • The company's AUM grew by 16% year-on-year to INR 11,007 crore on a consolidated basis, with a standalone AUM growth of 18% year-on-year.

  • The borrower base expanded by 8% year-on-year to 34.6 lakh, and the branch infrastructure increased by 10% year-on-year with the addition of 128 branches.

  • Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) has implemented robust risk management strategies, resulting in a lower GNPA of 3.5% compared to the national average.

  • The company has received an AUA license from UIDAI, enabling seamless eKYC transactions, enhancing accuracy, security, and sustainability in customer verification processes.

Negative Points

  • The unsecured lending space faced notable disruptions due to factors like heatwaves, general elections, and heavy monsoons, leading to increased delinquency rates.

  • There was a temporary increase in delinquency across several geographies, impacting regular collections and follow-ups.

  • The company's cost-to-income ratio increased marginally from 43% to 46% due to additional resources deployed for collections.

  • Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) revised its annual AUM growth guidance to 8-10%, down from the previously projected 25%, reflecting a more measured outlook.

  • The company anticipates a credit cost of around 4.5% to 5% for FY25, indicating ongoing challenges in managing asset quality.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the increase in operating expenses and the outlook for cost-to-income ratio? A: The increase in operating expenses is marginal, rising from 43% to 46%. This is due to the addition of dedicated employees for collections and other administrative costs. We expect the cost-to-income ratio to remain stable at around 45-46%. - Respondent: Unidentified_2

Q: What is the guidance for credit costs in H2 and FY26? A: We anticipate credit costs to be in the range of 4.5% to 5%. However, with our measures in place, we aim to manage within or below this range. We expect stabilization by Q4 FY25. - Respondent: Unidentified_2

Q: What is the target for secured book growth, and what percentage contribution do you foresee? A: Currently, the secured book is about 12% of our total AUM. We aim for a 40-50% year-on-year growth in secured lending, targeting 25-30% of the total AUM in the next three years. - Respondent: Unidentified_2

