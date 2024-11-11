Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue ...

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) reported a 30% year-on-year increase in overall revenue for H1 FY25, reaching INR 1,290 crore on a consolidated level.

The company's AUM grew by 16% year-on-year to INR 11,007 crore on a consolidated basis, with a standalone AUM growth of 18% year-on-year.

The borrower base expanded by 8% year-on-year to 34.6 lakh, and the branch infrastructure increased by 10% year-on-year with the addition of 128 branches.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) has implemented robust risk management strategies, resulting in a lower GNPA of 3.5% compared to the national average.

The company has received an AUA license from UIDAI, enabling seamless eKYC transactions, enhancing accuracy, security, and sustainability in customer verification processes.

Negative Points

The unsecured lending space faced notable disruptions due to factors like heatwaves, general elections, and heavy monsoons, leading to increased delinquency rates.

There was a temporary increase in delinquency across several geographies, impacting regular collections and follow-ups.

The company's cost-to-income ratio increased marginally from 43% to 46% due to additional resources deployed for collections.

Satin Creditcare Network Ltd (BOM:539404) revised its annual AUM growth guidance to 8-10%, down from the previously projected 25%, reflecting a more measured outlook.

The company anticipates a credit cost of around 4.5% to 5% for FY25, indicating ongoing challenges in managing asset quality.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the increase in operating expenses and the outlook for cost-to-income ratio? A: The increase in operating expenses is marginal, rising from 43% to 46%. This is due to the addition of dedicated employees for collections and other administrative costs. We expect the cost-to-income ratio to remain stable at around 45-46%. - Respondent: Unidentified_2

Q: What is the guidance for credit costs in H2 and FY26? A: We anticipate credit costs to be in the range of 4.5% to 5%. However, with our measures in place, we aim to manage within or below this range. We expect stabilization by Q4 FY25. - Respondent: Unidentified_2

Q: What is the target for secured book growth, and what percentage contribution do you foresee? A: Currently, the secured book is about 12% of our total AUM. We aim for a 40-50% year-on-year growth in secured lending, targeting 25-30% of the total AUM in the next three years. - Respondent: Unidentified_2

