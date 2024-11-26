Prairie premiers urge action on security to fend off Trump's tariff threats

EDMONTON — Prairie premiers are urging Canada to act on American concerns over illegal cross-border traffic of people and drugs to stave off the looming threat of 25-per-cent tariffs.

Alberta's Danielle Smith, Saskatchewan's Scott Moe, and Manitoba's Wab Kinew said Tuesday that Canada must better address the concerns of its largest trading partner.

Incoming U.S. president Donald Trump promised Monday to impose the tariffs on his first day in office in January. He said he would keep the tariffs in place until Canada and Mexico stop illegal border crossings and prevent drugs such as fentanyl from entering the U.S.

Smith told the legislature Tuesday the tariffs would be “devastating” across the board.

She said she will highlight the "pressure points" that need to be addressed during a planned meeting Wednesday between premiers and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"I believe the new (Trump) administration has been very clear about what it is they want. They want us to meet our two-per-cent NATO commitment, and they want to stop the leaky border," she said, pointing to the illegal fentanyl trade.

In a video posted to social media, Smith said Canada needs to reach its pledged commitment to spend at least two per cent of its gross domestic product on defence by 2032.

"If their trade partners are looking to be free riders on American security interests, that's also going to harm the relationship," Smith said, adding, "you also have to take seriously the asylum seekers."

The U.S. is Alberta’s largest trading partner, with $188 billion in bilateral trade in 2023. Last year, energy products accounted for more than 80 per cent of that trade, or about $134 billion.

Smith said the vast majority of Alberta's energy exports to the U.S. are "delivered through secure and safe pipelines," which "do not in any way contribute to these illegal activities."

Manitoba's premier said Tuesday the tariffs would mean a recession for his province and that Canada needs to show the new U.S. administration it's serious about border security and tackling the drug crisis.

Kinew said it begins with Canada’s pledge to its NATO allies.

"First and foremost, (it’s about) hitting that target of two per cent spending on defence,” said Kinew.

“That gets us in the game just to be taken seriously as a security partner with the U.S. If we don't do it, it's going to become a trade problem."

In Regina, Moe told reporters he understands Trump’s position on border security

