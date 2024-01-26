Sartorius aims to grow again in 2024 after business slump

BERLIN (Reuters) - Franco-German lab supplies maker Sartorius said on Friday it expects sales revenue to increase again this year and laid out new medium-term targets after a double-digit dip in 2023 due to fading pandemic-related demand for lab equipment.

For 2024, the company forecasts an increase in group sales revenue in the mid-to-high single-digit percentage range, and projects average double-digit annual growth through to 2028.

In preliminary results, Sartorius reported a 16.6% decrease in sales revenue, adjusted for currency effects, in 2023, which was in line with its forecast of a dip of around 17%.

