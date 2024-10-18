Sartorius AG (SARTF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Navigating Challenges with Strategic Growth

Sales Revenue: Slightly negative at -2.8% reported, -2.0% FX adjusted for the first 9 months of 2024.

Order Intake: Increased by 6.6% in constant currencies to EUR 2.326 billion.

Underlying EBITDA Margin: 27.7% for the first 9 months; Q3 margin at 27.1%.

Cash Flow: Increased from EUR 91 million to EUR 280 million year-over-year.

CapEx: Down to 12.9% of sales after 3 quarters.

Net Debt: Reduced to EUR 3.946 billion.

Net Debt-to-EBITDA Ratio: 4.4 times after 9 months.

Regional Performance: EMEA growth at approximately 5%; Asia impacted by China; Americas affected by destocking.

Bioprocess Solutions (BPS) Order Intake: Up approximately 8% to EUR 1.836 billion in constant currency.

BPS Sales Growth: Flattish at -0.8% in constant currencies.

BPS Underlying EBITDA Margin: 28.9% for the first 9 months.

Lab Products & Services (LPS) Sales: Down by 6.5% in constant currencies.

LPS Underlying EBITDA Margin: 23.2%.

Release Date: October 17, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sartorius AG (SARTF) confirmed its guidance for the full year 2024, indicating confidence in meeting its financial targets.

The company reported a significant increase in order intake, particularly in the Bioprocess Solutions division, which saw an 8% rise in constant currency.

Recurring sales showed a positive trend, with consumables experiencing double-digit growth over the first three quarters.

The efficiency program is expected to contribute more than EUR 100 million in 2024, with the most significant impact anticipated in Q4.

Cash flow improved significantly, reflecting effective working capital and CapEx management, with free cash flow reaching EUR 280 million for the year to date.

Negative Points

Sales revenue for the first nine months was slightly negative, with a 2.8% decline reported, reflecting challenges in the equipment business.

The LPS division experienced a 6.5% decline in sales in constant currencies, impacted by weak demand in China and global investment reluctance.

Underlying EBITDA margin decreased slightly due to lower production volumes and inventory reduction efforts.

The Americas region saw a nearly 10% decline in sales revenue, attributed to destocking effects and a soft equipment business.

The company faces ongoing challenges with customer investment reluctance, particularly affecting the equipment segment.

Story continues

Q & A Highlights

Q: How did the mix in Bioprocess Solutions (BPS) orders develop in Q3 between consumables and equipment? A: Joachim Kreuzburg, Sartorius AG and Sartorius Stedim Biotech SA - IR, explained that there was a healthy recovery in demand for consumables, reflecting the reduction in stock levels by customers. However, there remains a reluctance to invest in equipment, leading to a mix trend favoring consumables.

Q: Why has Sartorius maintained a wide guidance range for 2024 despite having 9 months of order intake data? A: Joachim Kreuzburg stated that while they are confident about Q4, the wide range reflects global volatility. The ambition level is slightly higher for the Lab Products & Services (LPS) division than for BPS, but they chose not to narrow the guidance range at this time.

Q: Can you provide an update on market share trends, particularly regarding dual sourcing and local competition in China? A: Rene Faber, Head of Bioprocess Solutions Division, noted that some market share gained during the pandemic is expected to revert to previous suppliers, with about one-third expected to stay with Sartorius. Dual sourcing is occurring but not on a broad scale. In China, local suppliers gained market share during the pandemic, but the situation has stabilized without further shifts.

Q: What is the outlook for equipment spending, and how is it affected by overcapacity and investment uncertainty? A: Joachim Kreuzburg mentioned that a gradual recovery is expected, influenced by stimulus programs in the U.S. and China. However, factors like interest rates and post-COVID overcapacity contribute to current hesitancy. Encouraging discussions with customers are ongoing globally.

Q: How is Sartorius addressing the impact of higher mammalian yields on consumable growth? A: Rene Faber explained that while higher yields mean more production with less volume, this trend is not new and is seen as positive for Sartorius. The shift from stainless steel to single-use systems supports consumable growth, and the company expects a positive impact in the long term.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

