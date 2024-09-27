Sapura Resources Berhad Second Quarter 2025 Earnings: RM0.058 loss per share (vs RM0.16 loss in 2Q 2024)

Sapura Resources Berhad (KLSE:SAPRES) Second Quarter 2025 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: RM19.7m (up 81% from 2Q 2024).

Net loss: RM8.05m (loss narrowed by 64% from 2Q 2024).

RM0.058 loss per share (improved from RM0.16 loss in 2Q 2024).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Sapura Resources Berhad shares are down 1.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Sapura Resources Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.