Sapphire Foods India Ltd (BOM:543397) Q3 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth ...

Positive Points

Sapphire Foods India Ltd (BOM:543397) reported double-digit revenue growth across all three verticals: KFC, Pizza Hut, and Sri Lanka.

The company achieved a consolidated EBITDA growth of 18.5% year-on-year.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd (BOM:543397) added 54 new restaurants, expanding its total to 963 locations.

The Sri Lanka business delivered its best quarter in 10 quarters with a 14% same-store sales growth.

The company has been ranked number one among all QSR banks in India for ESG performance for the second consecutive year.

Negative Points

KFC's same-store sales growth (SSSG) remained negative at -3%, indicating ongoing challenges in consumer sentiment.

Restaurant EBITDA margin for KFC dropped by 190 basis points due to operating leverage.

The company closed all four stores in the Maldives, indicating potential challenges in that market.

Despite positive growth in Pizza Hut, the average daily sales (ADS) remained stable, not contributing to margin improvement.

The competitive intensity in the QSR sector remains high, with no significant reduction observed.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The SSSG for KFC is still negative. Do you see any signs of it turning positive soon? A: Unidentified_3: The trajectory has improved over the last two quarters, but consumer sentiment remains soft. We hope to see improvement due to base effects in Q4, but no material change is expected soon.

Q: What are the growth expectations for Sri Lanka, considering past economic challenges? A: Unidentified_3: We aim for at least 15% revenue growth in Sri Lanka, with a mix of store openings and SSSG. There is still potential for store expansion over the next five years.

Q: Have you noticed any changes in competitive intensity or terms with aggregators recently? A: Unidentified_2: We haven't seen any major changes in competitive intensity or terms with aggregators. The market seems stable, and the recent budget benefits could positively impact consumption.

Q: Can you share insights from piloting core offerings in KFC and its impact on footfall frequency? A: Unidentified_2: We are focusing on increasing the consumer base by popularizing core products. Early results from pilots are encouraging, and this strategy is expected to drive brand growth.

Q: What is the store expansion guidance for KFC and Pizza Hut, and how are you addressing rental pressures? A: Unidentified_2: We plan to open 70-80 KFC stores and 20-25 Pizza Hut stores annually. We are not experiencing extraordinary rental pressures, and our long-term leases help manage costs.

