Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.29

Sapiens International Corporation N.V.'s (NASDAQ:SPNS) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.29 on 12th of September. This makes the dividend yield 1.6%, which is above the industry average.

Sapiens International's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. However, prior to this announcement, Sapiens International's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 50.8%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 31%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Sapiens International Doesn't Have A Long Payment History

The dividend has been pretty stable looking back, but the company hasn't been paying one for very long. This makes it tough to judge how it would fare through a full economic cycle. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.14 in 2020 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.56. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 41% a year over that time. It is always nice to see strong dividend growth, but with such a short payment history we wouldn't be inclined to rely on it until a longer track record can be developed.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that Sapiens International has grown earnings per share at 24% per year over the past five years. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

Sapiens International Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Sapiens International that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is Sapiens International not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

