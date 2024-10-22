SAP SE (SAP) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Cloud Revenue Soars Amidst Macroeconomic Challenges

Current Cloud Backlog: Increased by 29% to EUR15.4 billion.

Cloud Revenue Growth: Accelerated to 27%, reaching EUR4.4 billion.

Cloud ERP Suite Growth: Increased by 36% to EUR3.6 billion.

Operating Profit: Increased by 28% to EUR2.2 billion.

Operating Margin: Achieved 26.5%.

Share of Predictable Revenue: Now at 84%.

Total Revenue: EUR8.5 billion, up 10% year-over-year.

Non-IFRS Cloud Gross Profit: Increased by 28%.

Cloud Gross Margin: Improved by 0.6 percentage points to 73.7%.

Non-IFRS Earnings Per Share: Increased by 6% to EUR1.23.

Free Cash Flow: Increased by 44% to EUR1.2 billion for Q3.

2024 Operating Profit Outlook: Raised to EUR7.8 billion to EUR8 billion.

Release Date: October 21, 2024

Positive Points

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) reported accelerated total and cloud revenue growth, with cloud revenue increasing by 27% to EUR 4.4 billion.

The Cloud ERP Suite was a significant driver of growth, with a 36% increase, marking the 11th consecutive quarter of growth in the 30s.

Operating profit increased by 28% to EUR 2.2 billion, with an excellent operating margin of 26.5%.

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) successfully completed the acquisition of WalkMe, enhancing its business transformation portfolio.

The company raised its 2024 outlook, expecting an operating profit of EUR 7.8 billion to EUR 8 billion, and confirmed it is on track for its 2025 financial ambitions.

Negative Points

The macroeconomic environment remains challenging, with potential impacts on future performance.

There is a risk of disruption due to ongoing restructuring and management changes, including a 10% workforce reduction.

Transactional business revenue has declined mid-single digits, reflecting macroeconomic pressures.

The integration of WalkMe is expected to be dilutive in the short term, with EUR 14 million in losses reported.

The company anticipates a gradual decline in software support revenue as more customers transition to cloud solutions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the strong contribution of large deals this quarter and the pipeline for Q4? Also, how are macroeconomic conditions affecting your business? A: Dominik Asam, CFO: We observed strong momentum from large enterprises, which gives us stability. The demand environment remains solid despite macroeconomic challenges. Christian Klein, CEO: We see no slowdown in transformation projects, especially in industries like chemicals and automotive. Our AI use cases are adding value, and we expect continued growth.

Q: How are you managing the risks of salesforce reorganization and ensuring it doesn't disrupt business? Also, can you elaborate on the strong free cash flow this quarter? A: Christian Klein, CEO: We are confident in our team's ability to execute. We have a strong pipeline and are focusing on expanding our partner ecosystem. Dominik Asam, CFO: The strong free cash flow is partly due to structural improvements and partly due to timing. We expect continued solid performance.

Q: Can you comment on the cloud ERP suite's growth and the outlook for cloud gross margins? A: Christian Klein, CEO: Growth is driven by large customers moving to the cloud and strong upsell opportunities. We are also seeing strong platform growth. Dominik Asam, CFO: We expect continued expansion of cloud gross margins due to economies of scale and improvements in our cloud infrastructure.

Q: What is the current status of the US Department of Justice investigation, and how significant is your US federal business? A: Dominik Asam, CFO: We are cooperating fully with the DOJ. The recent FBI search of Carahsoft's offices is unrelated to our case. Our US federal business is a small fraction of our revenue, but it's an important market for us.

Q: Can you discuss the potential impact of Gen AI on cloud gross margins and the migration of ECC customers to S4 and the cloud? A: Dominik Asam, CFO: We expect Gen AI to add incremental gross profit without negatively impacting margins in the near term. Christian Klein, CEO: Large enterprises are moving to the cloud to transform their business processes, and we see strong interest despite macroeconomic concerns.

