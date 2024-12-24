SAP SE (ETR:SAP) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 45%

Key Insights

Significantly high institutional ownership implies SAP's stock price is sensitive to their trading actions

The top 25 shareholders own 42% of the company

Analyst forecasts along with ownership data serve to give a strong idea about prospects for a business

A look at the shareholders of SAP SE (ETR:SAP) can tell us which group is most powerful. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 45% to be precise, is institutions. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

Since institutional have access to huge amounts of capital, their market moves tend to receive a lot of scrutiny by retail or individual investors. Therefore, a good portion of institutional money invested in the company is usually a huge vote of confidence on its future.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SAP.

XTRA:SAP Ownership Breakdown December 24th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SAP?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SAP. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of SAP, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

XTRA:SAP Earnings and Revenue Growth December 24th 2024

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in SAP. BlackRock, Inc. is currently the company's largest shareholder with 6.5% of shares outstanding. With 5.4% and 3.9% of the shares outstanding respectively, Dietmar Hopp Stiftung GmbH and The Vanguard Group, Inc. are the second and third largest shareholders.

Our studies suggest that the top 25 shareholders collectively control less than half of the company's shares, meaning that the company's shares are widely disseminated and there is no dominant shareholder.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

