Advertisement
Canada markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,087.26
    +41.55 (+0.19%)
     

  • S&P 500

    5,241.53
    +16.91 (+0.32%)
     

  • DOW

    39,781.37
    +269.24 (+0.68%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7369
    -0.0024 (-0.32%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    80.57
    -0.50 (-0.62%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    89,798.16
    -1,512.83 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,169.40
    -15.30 (-0.70%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,098.56
    +23.68 (+1.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    18,552.75
    -9.00 (-0.05%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    12.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,882.55
    +145.17 (+1.88%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    40,888.43
    +72.77 (+0.18%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6804
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

Santander expects over 6 billion euros in dividends, buybacks against 2024 results

Reuters
·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows Santander Bank logo

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain's Santander on Friday said it expected to pay over 6 billion euros ($6.50 billion) in dividends and share buybacks against 2024 results.

The euro zone second-biggest lender by market value also said that the lender's executive chair Ana Botin is expected to confirm at the bank's annual shareholders meeting on Friday that it is on track to meet its 2024 targets.

Shareholders are also expected to approve a total shareholder remuneration of 5.5 billion euros against its record 2023 results.

($1 = 0.9235 euros)

(Reporting by Jesús Aguado; editing by Emma Pinedo)