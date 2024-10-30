Sanghi Industries Ltd (BOM:526521) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Highlights: Strategic Growth Amidst ...

Revenue: INR 7,516 crores for Q2 FY '25.

Operational Cost: INR 4,497 per tonne, a decline of 4%.

EBITDA: INR 1,111 crores with a margin of 14.8%.

EBITDA per Tonne: INR 780.

Cash and Cash Equivalents: INR 10,135 crores as of 30th September.

Half-Year Revenue: INR 15,828 crores.

Half-Year EBITDA: INR 2,391 crores with a margin of 15.1%.

Half-Year EBITDA per Tonne: INR 795.

Energy Costs: Declined by 10% to INR 1,276 per tonne.

Transportation Cost: Declined by 7% to INR 1,282 per tonne.

Net Worth: Increased to INR 59,916 crores, a jump of INR 9,073 crores.

Tangible Net Worth: INR 43,000 crores.

Release Date: October 28, 2024

Positive Points

Sanghi Industries Ltd (BOM:526521) remains debt-free, which strengthens its financial position.

The company achieved a revenue of INR 7,516 crores, driven by strategic market management and expansion of dealer networks.

Operational costs per tonne decreased by 4%, aided by a 10% decline in energy costs due to better fuel management.

The company secured 70 million tonnes of new limestone reserves, ensuring long-term raw material availability.

Sanghi Industries Ltd (BOM:526521) is on track to increase its cement capacity to 140 million tonnes by FY '28, with several projects underway.

Negative Points

The company experienced a substantial year-on-year decline in pricing, impacting overall revenue.

Some projects have faced delays due to heavy monsoons, affecting timelines for capacity expansions.

There is a significant increase in other current assets and liabilities, impacting cash flow.

The integration of newly acquired assets like Penna is still in progress, with some operational challenges.

Despite strategic acquisitions, the company faces challenges in maintaining consistent volume growth organically.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you explain the significant volume growth of 9% year-on-year, especially when the industry is struggling? A: Our volume growth is driven by both current and acquired capacities, such as Sanghi, which have helped fill market voids. Additionally, growth in the B2B segment and strategic marketing have contributed. Even excluding clinker sales, the volume growth is a healthy 7%. (Ajay Kapur, Non-Executive Non Independent Chairman of the Board)

Q: What is the status of the Penna acquisition, and how has it contributed to the current quarter's results? A: Penna's operations contributed for about 45 days this quarter, with cement volumes around 1 lakh to 1.5 lakh tonnes and significant clinker production. The integration has gone well, with utilization reaching 70% and expected to hit 95% by year-end. (Vinod Bahety, Non-Executive Non-Independent Director)

