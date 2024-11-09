Sandstorm Gold Ltd (SAND) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Record Margins and Strategic Debt ...

Revenue: $44.7 million for Q3 2024.

Average Realized Gold Price: $2,520 per ounce.

Cash Operating Margins: $2,215 per ounce.

Net Income: $5.8 million for Q3 2024.

Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $37 million, excluding non-cash working capital.

Debt Repayment: $9 million repaid in Q3; additional $10 million repaid in early Q4.

Debt Balance: $369 million as of the latest update.

Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs): Approximately 17,400 for Q3 2024.

Streaming Contracts Revenue: $26.7 million.

Royalties Revenue: $18 million.

Production Guidance for 2024: 70,000 to 75,000 gold equivalent ounces.

Future Production Forecast: Expected to reach approximately 125,000 attributable ounces within the next five years.

Release Date: November 08, 2024

Positive Points

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) reported record operating margins for the third consecutive quarter, driven by strong commodity prices.

The company achieved higher revenues of $44.7 million in Q3 2024, supported by increased prices for gold, silver, and copper.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) has successfully reduced its debt from $640 million to $369 million, with plans for further reduction.

The Greenstone project has reached commercial production, contributing positively to Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)'s future production outlook.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) anticipates significant production growth over the next five years, potentially doubling current production rates to 155,000 ounces per annum.

Negative Points

Gold equivalent ounces were lower than budgeted due to higher gold prices affecting the conversion of copper and silver streams.

The Greenstone project experienced a slower ramp-up than expected, impacting production figures.

There is a perceived knowledge gap among investors regarding Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND)'s key development assets, affecting market valuation.

Legacy debt perception and concerns about potential equity offerings have contributed to Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) trading at a discount.

The MARA project timeline remains uncertain, with potential delays in triggering the stream option affecting future cash flow projections.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Earlier in the call, you mentioned a material investing knowledge gap in the market. How can Sandstorm and the analyst community address this issue? A: Nolan Watson, CEO, explained that Sandstorm plans to address this by speaking more about their projects, providing clarity on their stages, and offering more materials for both institutional and retail investors. They are considering an investor day in 2025 to focus on these aspects with graphics and updates to help the market understand better.

