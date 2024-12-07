Samsara Inc. (IOT) Launches Samsara Intelligence, Expanding AI Offerings to Enhance Safety and Efficiency in Operations

We recently compiled a list of the 15 AI News Updates That Broke The Internet. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) stands against the other AI stocks that broke the Internet recently.

With Trump taking in the reigns soon, steps toward overhauling the US policy have begun. President-elect Trump said on Thursday that he is appointing former Pay Pal Chief Operating Officer David Sacks as his "White House A.I. & Crypto Czar”.

“David will guide policy for the Administration in Artificial Intelligence and Cryptocurrency, two areas critical to the future of American competitiveness. David will focus on making America the clear global leader in both areas,”

Officials such as the crypto czar, a title that is not known to be official, along with other officials in Trump's incoming administration such as the chairs of the Securities and Exchange Commission and Commodity Futures Trading Commission, are anticipated to reshape U.S. policy on digital currency along with a newly created crypto advisory council. lad Gil, an entrepreneur, stated that the choice of Sacks is a "strong move" in a post on X. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman also congratulated him.

In other news, OpenAI has debuted a “research grade” version of its main artificial intelligence (AI) model. The ChatGPT Pro is a $200-per-month plan that includes unlimited access to the company’s smartest model, OpenAI o1, as well as to o1-mini, GPT-4o and Advanced Voice.

“As AI becomes more advanced, it will solve increasingly complex and critical problems. It also takes significantly more compute to power these capabilities”.

ChatGPT Pro also includes o1 pro mode, a version of o1 that uses more compute for thinking harder and provides even better answers to the hardest problems. OpenAI also expects to add more powerful, compute-intensive productivity features to this plan in the future. Moreover, the company announced that it is awarding 10 grants of ChatGPT Pro to medical researchers at leading institutions in the U.S. to help drive meaningful progress in fields that benefit humanity.

Artificial intelligence is also shaping the healthcare industry. As per a recent study by Accenture, AI-driven healthcare has the potential to save up to $150 billion annually by 2026 in the US. This is done by reducing administrative costs, automating patient education, and improving adherence to care plans. In particular, AI-powered assistants can provide essential, 24/7 support. In the latest news, researchers from Germany and the US have developed a deep learning framework for automated volumetric body composition analysis using whole-body MRI. Published in eBioMedicine, the study validated this approach and demonstrated its potential to predict all-cause mortality in a large Western population.

