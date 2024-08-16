Advertisement
Samchem Holdings Berhad Second Quarter 2024 Earnings: EPS: RM0.009 (vs RM0.01 in 2Q 2023)

Samchem Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SAMCHEM) Second Quarter 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM298.4m (up 8.0% from 2Q 2023).

  • Net income: RM5.06m (down 6.3% from 2Q 2023).

  • Profit margin: 1.7% (down from 2.0% in 2Q 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: RM0.009 (down from RM0.01 in 2Q 2023).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Samchem Holdings Berhad shares are down 4.5% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Samchem Holdings Berhad.

