Samaritans train HMRC staff after taxpayers take own lives

stressful phone call

HMRC staff are being coached by Samaritans on how to identify those at risk of suicide after a controversial tax crackdown led to 10 people taking their own lives.

Specialist customer service staff at the tax office have been attending workshops run by the charity after a string of suicides was linked to the so-called loan charge – a tax charge introduced in 2016 affecting 60,000 workers including nurses, teachers and IT contractors.

Contractors and agency workers were caught up in the crackdown after entering into tax-saving schemes, in which wages were paid via loans to minimise income tax and National Insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, in 2017 HMRC demanded those who used them pay tax on all the loans they had received in one go, leaving them with bills running into six figures in some cases.

The loan charge has been formally linked to 10 suicides and hailed as the “next horizon scandal” by MPs in the House of Commons.

In a letter to the Treasury Select Committee published on Tuesday explaining how the tax office was supporting those affected by the charge, HMRC chief executive Jim Harra said the authority was working with the Samaritans “to identify taxpayers who might be in vulnerable circumstances and signposting them where needed”.

HMRC boss Jim Harra denied accusations that staff had been heavy handed in their pursuit of taxpayers affected by loan charges

He added vulnerable customers were directed to a “dedicated” helpline for “specialist emotional help where taxpayers can talk through their concerns”.

Over 200 staff have received the specialist coaching to better identify and support vulnerable customers, the tax office said, although it added not all taxpayers directed to the charity had been impacted by the loan charge.

The partnership was first started in 2022, but was last week extended for a further three years, HMRC said.

Samaritans runs a number of half-day and one-day courses for employers, including a “Managing Suicidal Conversations” course.

On its website the charity say this course will train participants to recognise suicidal ideas in others and “manage a suicidal conversation sensitively and effectively”.

Story continues

Greg Smith MP, Co-Chairman of the Loan Charge and Taxpayer Fairness all-party parliamentary group, said: “The fact that HMRC is openly discussing referring people to the Samaritans says it all. It was HMRC that came up with the idea of the loan charge and never told ministers of the likely suicide risk. That alone is grounds for a proper investigation.”

Greg Smith, MP for Buckingham, said the coaching was proof that an investigation into the loan charge process was warranted - Richard Townshend Photography

Campaigners have accused the tax office of being heavy handed in its pursuit of taxpayers affected by the charge, alleging HMRC has attempted to maximise the impact of interventions – claims flatly denied by Mr Hara yesterday.

In his letter to the committee, he said: “We certainly do not intentionally write to taxpayers on specific days, such as their birthday, to increase the impact of our interventions.

“We do not play with people’s emotions. We recognise that there is a human story behind each one of these cases and we take our charter responsibilities very seriously.”

Mr Harra also said HMRC did not have figures on how many people had entered the schemes “unwittingly”, but said that this had no bearing on whether the tax was due.

The correspondence also revealed that an estimated 10,000 loan charge victims have settled their disputed back taxes with HMRC, paying £19,000 on average, however so far none of the scheme promoters have been prosecuted by HMRC.

A spokesman for HMRC said: “We recognise that dealing with large tax liabilities can lead to pressure on people and we are committed to identifying and supporting taxpayers who need extra help with managing their tax affairs, and we have made significant improvements to this service over the last few years.

“HMRC will ask taxpayers to tell us if they need extra support and we also have guidance and training in place for all our advisors on how to identify taxpayers who need extra support and provide reasonable adjustments to meet their needs.

“We are working with Samaritans to provide additional guidance to identify taxpayers who might be in vulnerable circumstances and signposting them where needed. For those taxpayers experiencing circumstances that make them particularly vulnerable, HMRC can also allocate an officer to be the dedicated point of contact and support.”