SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's (KLSE:SAM) market cap touched RM3.6b last week, benefiting both private companies who own 55% as well as institutions

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by private companies in SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

The largest shareholder of the company is Accuron Technologies Limited with a 55% stake

Institutional ownership in SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad is 26%

Every investor in SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad (KLSE:SAM) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private companies with 55% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Following a 11% increase in the stock price last week, private companies profited the most, but institutions who own 26% stock also stood to gain from the increase.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad.

View our latest analysis for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad. Accuron Technologies Limited is currently the largest shareholder, with 55% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 6.7% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 4.6% by the third-largest shareholder.

Story continues

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. Quite a few analysts cover the stock, so you could look into forecast growth quite easily.

Insider Ownership Of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad

The definition of company insiders can be subjective and does vary between jurisdictions. Our data reflects individual insiders, capturing board members at the very least. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad in their own names. We do note, however, it is possible insiders have an indirect interest through a private company or other corporate structure. It seems the board members have no more than RM5.1m worth of shares in the RM3.6b company. Many tend to prefer to see a board with bigger shareholdings. A good next step might be to take a look at this free summary of insider buying and selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 19% stake in SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad. This size of ownership, while considerable, may not be enough to change company policy if the decision is not in sync with other large shareholders.

Private Company Ownership

Our data indicates that Private Companies hold 55%, of the company's shares. Private companies may be related parties. Sometimes insiders have an interest in a public company through a holding in a private company, rather than in their own capacity as an individual. While it's hard to draw any broad stroke conclusions, it is worth noting as an area for further research.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for SAM Engineering & Equipment (M) Berhad you should know about.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.