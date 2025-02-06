Sam Altman swears to judge that Elon Musk's claim of OpenAI restrictions on investors is false

Getty Images

Sam Altman has denied Elon Musk's claim that OpenAI bars investors from investing in competitors.

"That is false," Altman said Thursday in a sworn statement to a California judge.

He said investors were told only that they'd lose OpenAI data access if they invested in a rival.

Sam Altman has personally disputed an accusation now at the center of Elon Musk's federal racketeering lawsuit against him: Musk's claim that OpenAI investors must agree to a fund-no-competitor "edict."

"That claim is false," Altman said late Wednesday in a sworn declaration to the judge presiding over Musk's lawsuit, originally filed in February 2024.

The Tesla CEO and DOGE head is accusing Altman of colluding with Microsoft to unlawfully crush competition — including by barring OpenAI's outside investors from also investing in rival AI companies during a funding round that closed in the fall.

Altman's declaration was filed in opposition to Musk's demand for an immediate injunction against OpenAI.

If approved by the judge, the injunction would ban OpenAI from forcing investors to agree not to invest in other AI companies and would freeze the tech giant's transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity.

"I did not tell any investor in the October 2024 funding round that

their ability to invest in OpenAI was subject to that condition, nor to my knowledge did anyone else at OpenAI," Altman said in the page-long declaration.

There were indeed some restrictions, but those were limited and nothing like what Musk described, Altman told US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who hears cases in Oakland.

Investors who had ongoing access to confidential OpenAI information were told that access would be terminated "if they made non-passive investments in OpenAI's competitors," Altman told the judge.

"That restriction is necessary to protect against the misuse of OpenAI's competitively-sensitive information, and I understand it is industry standard for that reason," Altman's statement said.

Altman added that in explaining that limited restriction, he did not tell investors that they would lose the ability to invest in OpenAI if they chose to fund Musk's xAI or any other competitor.

Musk's claim that Altman, his colleague turned rival, was forcing OpenAI investors to agree to the investment ban was raised in detail during a hearing on the lawsuit held before Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday.

The two men helped cofound OpenAI in 2015. Musk invested $44 million in the venture before their falling out three years later.

