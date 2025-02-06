Sam Altman swears to judge that Elon Musk's claim of OpenAI restrictions on investors is false

-
Sam Altman has denied Elon Musk's claim that OpenAI bars investors from investing in competitors.
-
"That is false," Altman said Thursday in a sworn statement to a California judge.
-
He said investors were told only that they'd lose OpenAI data access if they invested in a rival.
Sam Altman has personally disputed an accusation now at the center of Elon Musk's federal racketeering lawsuit against him: Musk's claim that OpenAI investors must agree to a fund-no-competitor "edict."
"That claim is false," Altman said late Wednesday in a sworn declaration to the judge presiding over Musk's lawsuit, originally filed in February 2024.
The Tesla CEO and DOGE head is accusing Altman of colluding with Microsoft to unlawfully crush competition — including by barring OpenAI's outside investors from also investing in rival AI companies during a funding round that closed in the fall.
Altman's declaration was filed in opposition to Musk's demand for an immediate injunction against OpenAI.
If approved by the judge, the injunction would ban OpenAI from forcing investors to agree not to invest in other AI companies and would freeze the tech giant's transition from a nonprofit to a for-profit entity.
"I did not tell any investor in the October 2024 funding round that
their ability to invest in OpenAI was subject to that condition, nor to my knowledge did anyone else at OpenAI," Altman said in the page-long declaration.
There were indeed some restrictions, but those were limited and nothing like what Musk described, Altman told US District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, who hears cases in Oakland.
Investors who had ongoing access to confidential OpenAI information were told that access would be terminated "if they made non-passive investments in OpenAI's competitors," Altman told the judge.
"That restriction is necessary to protect against the misuse of OpenAI's competitively-sensitive information, and I understand it is industry standard for that reason," Altman's statement said.
Altman added that in explaining that limited restriction, he did not tell investors that they would lose the ability to invest in OpenAI if they chose to fund Musk's xAI or any other competitor.
Musk's claim that Altman, his colleague turned rival, was forcing OpenAI investors to agree to the investment ban was raised in detail during a hearing on the lawsuit held before Gonzalez Rogers on Tuesday.
The two men helped cofound OpenAI in 2015. Musk invested $44 million in the venture before their falling out three years later.
Alleging a violation of federal antitrust laws, Musk's attorney Marc Toberoff told the judge on Tuesday that OpenAI's high-value investors were required to agree to the investment ban as a condition of investing, and "not just in the latest funding round."
The Biden administration's Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission also said that such a ban would violate federal antitrust law, Toberoff said.
Altman's company is weighing a new funding round that could hike its value to $340 billion, all the while claiming to be a charitable enterprise, Musk's lawyer told the judge.
"OpenAI — already with 70% of the market, in conjunction with Microsoft — is seeking to strangle their competitors in the crib," he said.
Responding to Musk's claim at Tuesday's hearing, attorneys for Altman and Microsoft said OpenAI's investors were never told to boycott competitors.
In fact, Altman's attorney Sarah Eddy told the judge that there were investors who put money in both xAI and OpenAI.
"Some investors in OpenAI agreed that in the event they became non-passive investors or with governance rights in other competitors, they would cease getting certain confidential information from OpenAI. That is the agreement that's established by the evidence," Eddy told the judge.
The judge did not say when she expected to rule on the proposed injunction.
Altman and his codefendants — who include OpenAI, Microsoft, OpenAI's cofounder Gregory Brockman, and the billionaire LinkedIn cofounder Reid Hoffman — are seeking a dismissal of the lawsuit. A hearing on those dismissal motions is set for May 28.
Attorneys for Musk and Altman said Tuesday that they'd be ready for trial by the end of 2026 at the earliest.
Correction: February 6, 2025 — An earlier version of this story misstated when Elon Musk's lawsuit was originally filed. It was in February 2024, not March.
Read the original article on Business Insider