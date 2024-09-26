Salt Life will close 28 stores nationwide after liquidation sales are completed

Salt Life, an outdoors apparel and accessory store, has announced it will begin closing stores following liquidation sales that began Sept. 20.

Since opening in 2003, Salt Life has prided its brand as providing “everything you need to gear up for a day, a week, or a lifetime pursuing an active watermen’s lifestyle” the company’s website says.

“Whether you’re by the water, or simply dreaming of it, Salt Life has what you’re looking for,” the company said.

The closure announcement for 28 locations nationwide was made public on Tuesday. The active outerwear company filed for a Chapter 11 Bankruptcy on June 30, according to court documents filed in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware.

The move comes weeks after the company was acquired from Duluth, Ga.-based Delta Apparel by Iconix International Inc. and Hilco Consumer-Retail Group in a bankruptcy auction.

“The purchase, made through a competitive bankruptcy auction, includes the brand and its related assets,” the news release said. “Hilco will support Iconix in transitioning the Salt Life brand towards a stronger focus on wholesale and e-commerce business model.”

Liquidation sales began on Sept. 20, the release said, the sales started in 28 stores across 10 states.

Customers will see up to 40% off in savings on items like tees, shorts, performance clothing, hoodies and tumblers. Store items like fixtures and equipment will also be on sale and offered at discounted prices, the release said.

Gift cards and returns will be accepted until Oct. 20, the company said.

Where are Salt Life stores located?

The company has 28 store locations. Here is a list of the states that have a Salt Life store:

Alabama

2601 S McKenzie St., #448, Foley

California

207 Main St., Huntington Beach

157 Avenida Del Mar, San Clemente

Delaware

34986 Midway Outlet Dr., #123, Rehoboth Beach

Florida

410 Plaza Real, Boca Raton

1100 Cornerstone Blvd., #910, Daytona Beach

10676 Emerald Coast Parkway W., Space 136, Destin

10801 Corkscrew Road, #164, Estero

713-A E Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale

240 3rd St., Jacksonville Beach

128 Breakwater Ct, Suite 200, Jupiter

404 Duval St., Key West

2312 Grand Cypress Dr., Suite 852, Lutz

8001 S. Orange Blossom Trail #252, Orlando

3101 PGA Boulevard, Suite P237, Palm Beach Gardens

421 SW 145th Terrace, Pembroke Pines

3405 Pier St., Pompano Beach

16 S Boulevard of the Presidents, Sarasota

2700 FL-16, Suite 713, St. Augustine

Georgia

1104 Broadway, Columbus

New Jersey

80 Ocean Ave. N., Long Branch

New York

1215 The Arches Cir., Deer Park

1220 Tanger Mall Dr., Riverhead

South Carolina

1256 Fording Island Rd. Suite 275, Bluffton

316 King St., Suite A. Charleston

10835 Kings Road #720, Myrtle Beach

Texas

5855 Gulf Fwy, Texas City

Virginia

5711 Richmond Rd. Suite B030, Williamsburg

Salt Life’s history

Salt Life was founded by four watermen from Jacksonville Beach, Florida, the retailer's website says.

The company’s bio says that Salt Life was “more than just a logo; it represents a passion for the ocean, the salt air, and most importantly, a way of life.”

In addition, the company’s goal was to help maintain their “way of life” through an initiative that helped with conservation.

One of the company's founder's, Michael Hutto, is also currently behind bars. Hutto was sentenced in February 2023 to 12 years in prison after his 18-year-old girlfriend Lora Grace Duncan died with a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Contributing: Gary T. Mills, Jacksonville Florida Times-Union and Hannah Phillips, The Palm Beach Post.

Ahjané Forbes is a reporter on the National Trending Team at USA TODAY. Ahjané covers breaking news, car recalls, crime, health, lottery, and public policy stories. Email her at aforbes@gannett.com. Follow her on Instagram, Threads, and X (Twitter) @forbesfineest.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Salt Life clothing to close 28 stores following liquidation sales