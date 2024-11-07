Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) Unveils MuleSoft’s AsyncAPI Tool, Powers AI Agents that Work with Real-Time Data

We recently compiled a list of the 10 AI News You Shouldn’t Miss. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) stands against the other AI stocks you shouldn't miss.

“Artificial Intelligence is the new frontier for Big Tech”, notes Rachna Dhanrajani when speaking to CNBC about tech spending on artificial intelligence. Tech giants have pledged to spend over $200 billion on AI-related capital expenditures this year, marking an all-time high. To add to the equation, the US presidential elections have drawn to a close and Donald Trump has emerged as the winner. Silicon Valley should brace for a starkly different relationship with the US government than it had with its predecessor.

Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives anticipates that the Trump Administration will focus on strengthening the US' position in artificial intelligence.

"We would expect significant AI initiatives from the Beltway within the U.S. that would be a benefit for tech players…Under a Trump Administration, we would expect major AI initiatives within the U.S. government including the Department of Defense that would also be a major tailwind (for) AI players”.

The Latest Developments in AI

No matter how the future unfolds, artificial intelligence is already reshaping industries and businesses at an unprecedented pace. While robots are already part of the landscape, AI is poised to propel them into the mainstream. Physical Intelligence, a startup developing foundational software for robots, has raised $400 million in early-stage funds from big names such as Jeff Bezos and OpenAI. The company is seeking to make software that can work on any robot. The company has previously showcased how one of its software enables robots to do tasks such as folding laundry and bagging groceries.

Another Singapore-based startup is making waves in the culinary space. ProfilePrint uses patented digital fingerprint technology for analyzing the quality and identity of ingredients, thereby helping agribusinesses save time.

“ProfilePrint digitalizes food ingredients so that buyers and sellers no longer need to ship samples physically, allowing us to have a significant reduction in logistics costs, overheads as well as carbon footprint”.

In other news, Sam Altman, founder of OpenAI, recently took to Reddit to answer all the pressing questions users have had surrounding ChatGPT and OpenAI. While ChatGPT-5 isn’t going to come around this year, another user asked a primarily important question: Is AGI achievable with known hardware? Answering in the affirmative, Altman responds that he believes it is possible with current hardware. AGI, or artificial general intelligence, is the type of AI that would possess the ability to perform any intellectual task that a human can. It is known to be a quantum leap beyond the AI systems that are known today.

