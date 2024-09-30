Is Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) the Best AI Stock Pick of Brad Gerstner?

We recently published a list of Top 10 Favorite AI Stocks of Brad Gerstner. Since Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) ranks 8th on the list, it deserves a deeper look.

Brad Gerstner, the founder of Altimeter Capital, has been a major believer in AI and tech stocks in general. Recently, the 53-year-old hedge fund manager shared some interesting data points highlighting the importance of tech stocks during an interview with Scott Galloway’s YouTube channel.

“Since 2014 technology earnings have compounded at 16% and technology stocks have compounded at 18%. Non-tech earnings have compounded at about 4% and stocks at about 6%. So if you look at the long run of technology since 2005 it’s gone from 5% of global GDP to 15% of global GDP,” Gerstner said.

Gerstner, whose firm manages about $10 billion in assets, emphasized during the interview that the risk of not investing in AI is higher than the risk of investing. He was addressing the market concerns about ROI on AI spending.

“As a professional investor, we’re just trying to determine what level of asymmetry what level of enthusiasm or exuberance is baked into these stocks and what are we seeing day to day in terms of usage and revenues out of the consumer,” he said.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM): Beating Estimates Through Strategic Acquisitions

Brad Gerstner’s Stake: $93,478,989

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is trending after beating second-quarter estimates and raising its full-year profit guidance to $10.03 to $10.11 per share from $9.86 to $9.94 per share.

In the second quarter, Salesforce’s revenue rose 8% year over year while gross profits jumped 10%.

Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is also on investors’ radar because of its acquisitions. The company recently agreed to acquire AI voice agent firm Tenyx. This acquisition follows Salesforce’s strategic partnership with Workday to develop an AI-powered assistant for employees. The company has also agreed to buy SaaS data protection startup Own for $1.9 billion in cash.

Wall Street expects $11.12 per share in profits for Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) next year, representing a 10% year-over-year increase. For the current financial year, profits are expected to grow by 23%, with estimates trending upwards. Based on these forecasts, Salesforce trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 22, which is attractive given the AI-related growth catalysts.

Ithaka US Growth Strategy stated the following regarding Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) in its Q2 2024 investor letter:

“Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) is the largest pure-play cloud software company, holding a leading market share in customer relationship management applications and a top-five market share position in the company’s other clouds (Marketing, Service, Platform, Analytics, Integration, and Commerce). The company’s software subscription term-license model differs from the traditional perpetual-license software model in two respects: (1) the software is hosted on centralized servers and delivered over the internet, as opposed to traditional enterprise software that is loaded directly onto customers’ hard drives or servers; and (2) the revenue model is subscription-based, typically charging monthly fees per user as opposed to charging one-time licensing fees. The stock’s weak relative performance followed its fiscal first quarter earnings announcement, where the company missed top-line and cRPO (current remaining performance obligations) estimates while also issuing weak forward guidance.”

Overall, Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) ranks 8th on Insider Monkey’s list titled Top 10 Favorite AI Stocks of Brad Gerstner. While we acknowledge the potential of Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM), our conviction lies in the belief that AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns, and doing so within a shorter timeframe. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than CRM but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.

