Salesforce, Inc. (CRM): Navigating Slower Growth with AI and Recurring Revenue in a Mature Market

We recently compiled a list of the Wells Fargo's Best Growth Stocks: 28 Stocks With The Highest Consensus EPS Growth Estimates. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against Well Fargo's other growth stocks.

With the interest rate cycle kicking off in the US, stocks that are exposed to consumer and business spending are starting to see a favorable economic outlook. The stock market has also undergone a correction following the victory of President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican Party in the 2024 US Presidential Election. This correction has seen stocks that respond favorably to lower regulations, such as traditional energy, oil stocks, and banks, rise. At the same time, others, particularly green energy stocks, have not fared so well.

Consider the performance of the S&P's bank, energy, and green energy stock indexes as a brief example. Starting from the bank stock index, it has gained 8.8% since the election on November 5th (as of writing). During the same period, the flagship S&P index is up by a more modest 1.64%. Similarly, the S&P's energy stock index has also outpaced the benchmark index by gaining 4.29%. On the flip side, the green energy stock index is down by a staggering 8.9%.

Naturally, with the future for several sectors uncertain, this also calls for portfolio finetuning. On this front, investment bank Wells Fargo shared insights in its recent report following the election. Analyst Austin Pickle shared that his bank believes that "it is important not to let election outcomes and emotions drive investing decisions." This is because politicians often make big policy promises during campaigns which are then watered down at the time of implementation due to "prioritization and give-and-take with Congress and the legal system."

To prove that "equity returns are most heavily influenced by the economy’s long-term growth trend as well as fundamental supports that drive earnings growth," the analyst shares data about stock price performance during Democrat and Republican administrations. Two key takeaways from this are particularly noteworthy. On the qualitative front, Pickle outlines that "market turbulence has occurred during both Democrat and Republican administrations, but overall, stocks have tended to advance regardless of who is in the White House." The second takeaway is more striking and relevant since it involves money - which is, after all, the primary focus of any investor.

