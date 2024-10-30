Salesforce, Inc. (CRM): Among UBS’ Top Tech Based Disruptive Stocks For 2030

We recently compiled a list of the UBS' Top Tech Based Disruptive Stocks For 2030: Top 29 Stocks. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against the other tech based disruptive stocks.

When it comes to investing and making massive gains on the stock market, disruption is the name of the game. The biggest firms on the market right now are all disruptors of their industries. These firms have ushered in new products and used technology to allow consumers to improve their daily lives.

Since the word disruption is well used in stock market discourse, a brief history lesson is in order. The term disruptive innovation was popularized by the late Harvard Business School professor Clayton Christensen. Despite being widely used, disruption innovation is far from being a widespread effect. In essence, while all disruptive innovation is innovation, not all innovation is disruptive innovation. To understand how, consider an HBR article co authored by Professor Christensen. In it, the authors share that "too many people who speak of “disruption” have not read a serious book or article on the subject."

Truly disruptive firms end up anticipating the needs of customers that larger incumbents ignore, believe Christensen and his compatriots. This enables the entrants to establish a foothold in the market, after which they upscale their products to also target the customers that incumbents are focused on. However, a firm doesn't have to be an entrant in its industry to be a disruptor, as the authors point to the iPhone's success in leveraging existing business processes that truly reshaped the course of the world.

Consequently, in order to analyze the stock market returns offered by disruptive innovation, a good place to start would be to see the share price of firms that Professor Christensen believes are disruptors. The article provides two examples; one is of the firm responsible for the iPhone and the other is of the company that is dominating the global streaming market.

Starting from the former, its shares are up by a whopping 209,000%+ since they started trading on the NASDAQ exchange. The latter is a relatively newer entrant to the stock market. The stock started to trade in 2002, and since then, it has gained 61,000%+. Mind you, both of these are calculated after stock splits. Safe to say, disruption is rewarding, but to understand its impact on the share price of the former company, we'll have to dig in slightly deeper.

Using post split stock prices, before the launch of the iPhone, the shares had gained roughly 3,800%. Since the launch of the iPhone, the stock is up by almost 4,600%, despite the higher base effect of the higher share price and the global stock market disruption during the 2008 Great Recession and the COVID 19 recession. In today's AI driven market, the firm is one of the most valuable companies in the world courtesy of its $3.51 trillion market capitalization.

Story Continues