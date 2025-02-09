Salesforce, Inc. (CRM) – AI-Enhanced CRM Solutions Reshaping Enterprise Efficiency

We recently published a list of 10 AI Stocks Dominating Wall Street. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) stands against other AI stocks dominating Wall Street.

Representatives from around the world are going to be attending the Artificial Intelligence (AI) Summit at the Grand Palais on 10–11 February 2025. The summit will focus on harnessing the power of AI systems as well as the risks posed by them. From heads of state and government and leaders of international organizations to business leaders, as well as representatives from academia, civil society, and the arts, it would seem everyone related to the artificial intelligence world is to attend. However, that’s not quite true.

Reuters has recently reported that the U.S. delegation to the AI Summit will not include technical staff from the country’s AI Safety Institute. Vice President JD Vance is leading the U.S. contingent to France, with attendees including members of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy: Principal Deputy Director Lynne Parker and Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence Sriram Krishnan. However, Homeland Security and Commerce Department officials are not going to be there, particularly the representatives of the U.S. AI Safety Institute trips have been canceled.

The AI Safety Institute, created under former President Joe Biden, was created to mitigate certain risks from AI, having signed agreements with U.S. startups OpenAI and Anthropic for safety testing. The absence of these representatives implies that the Commerce Department, in which the Safety Institute resides, is still in the transition phase after Trump’s inauguration.

Regarding the discussion on AI, Prof Gina Neff from the Minderoo Centre for Technology and Democracy said that there is currently “a vacuum for global leadership on AI”.

Another professor from Southampton University seems to agree:

“DeepSeek made everybody realize that China is a force to be reckoned with,” says the computer scientist. We don’t have to just go along with what the big companies on the West Coast are saying. We need global dialogue.”

For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.

