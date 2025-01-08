GOBankingRates
The Salary Needed To Live Comfortably in America’s 50 Best Small Towns
Jordan Rosenfeld
14 min read
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Michael Warren / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many people choose small towns for the sense of community, walkability and safety that they can offer. In a small town, you know your neighbors and the folks you might interact with in your community. While small towns aren’t always cheaper than big cities, they can often offer a lower cost of living … or can they?

Since livability is a key factor for many people to choose to live in a small town, GOBankingRates set out to find out exactly what type of salary it takes to live in some of the highest-rated cities in the U.S. in terms of their livability scores, among other factors.

Read More: Don’t Buy a House in These 3 Cities Facing a ‘Climate Change Real Estate Bubble’

Try This: How To Start Investing In Real Estate – Even If You’re Not Rich

GOBankingRates analyzed cities with a population between 1,000 and 50,000 residents, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Livability scores were sourced from AreaVibes and the cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs can be calculated for each city.

Also see the richest small town in every state.

z_wei / Getty Images/iStockphoto
z_wei / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Key Findings

  • On this list, 10 of the cities were in Ohio and eight of those had median household incomes that were enough to afford a comfortable cost of living.

  • Five of these cities are in Wisconsin and four of those had median household incomes that weren’t enough to afford a comfortable cost of living.

  • Even in the two cities with the highest median household income, over $200,000 per year, both in Massachusetts, the salary needed to live comfortably was higher.

Be Aware: Barbara Corcoran: 3 Cities To Invest In Real Estate Now Before Prices Skyrocket

For You: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Vernon Stockton / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Vernon Stockton / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Shaker Heights, Ohio

  • Income needed to live comfortably: $93,221

Shaker Heights, Ohio offers a reasonable median household income of $96,494, enough to fund a comfortable living in this small city.

See More: 8 States To Move to If You Don’t Want To Pay Taxes on Social Security

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Lafayette, Indiana

  • Income needed to live comfortably: $94,430

West Lafayette, Indiana takes the cake for having the worst median household income on this list, at just $30,317. This is astonishing, given that the average monthly expenditures come to nearly $4,000.

culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto
culbertson / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Champlin, Minnesota

  • Income needed to live comfortably: $100,050

In Champlin, Minnesota, the difference between the salary needed to live comfortably and the median household income of  $113,570 is over $13,000 in residents’ favor.

Terms and Privacy Policy
Your Privacy Choices

Recommended Stories