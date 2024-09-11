Advertisement
The Salary Needed To Buy a Home in America’s 50 Wealthiest Towns

Heather Taylor
·15 min read
©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Want to own a home in one of America’s wealthiest towns? Your annual income needs to be at least $136,000, at a bare minimum, to afford it in these pricey locations.

To determine the salary to buy a home in America’s 50 wealthiest towns, GOBankingRates isolated all cities with a total population between 5,000 and 100,000 — so not major cities — and found the 50 places with the largest average household income and a typical 2024 home value. After selecting these 50 places, we determined the minimum salary needed to afford a home. Assuming no more than 30% of pre-tax income is spent on housing, a 30-year fixed rate at 6.35% was used for mortgage calculations. This does not include P&I, HOA fees or property taxes.

Key Findings

  • Palm Beach, Florida topped GOBankingRates’ ranking, requiring a salary of $2,308,328 for homeownership eligibility. It is the only city in the ranking where buyers must earn a salary of $2 million to buy a home.

  • Individuals must earn at least $1 million annually to buy homes in four California cities. These include Atherton ($1.4M), Los Altos Hills ($1.1M), Montecito ($1M) and Hillsborough ($1M).

  • To buy a home in three exclusive Texas towns — Highland Park, University Park and Southlake — Americans need to earn a starting salary of at least $246,230 annually.

From the highest to lowest salary, here’s how much you’d need to earn to buy a home in America’s 50 wealthiest towns.

NoDerog / Getty Images
NoDerog / Getty Images

1. Palm Beach, Florida

  • Total population: 9,205

  • Average household income: $365,991

  • 2024 typical home value: $11,592,915

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $2,308,328

  • 20% down payment: $2,318,583

  • Loan total: $9,274,332

  • Monthly mortgage: $57,708

  • Annual mortgage: $692,498

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3
Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3

2. Atherton, California

  • Total population: 7,124

  • Average household income: $594,651

  • 2024 typical home value: $7,424,850

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $1,478,402

  • 20% down payment: $1,484,970

  • Loan total: $5,939,880

  • Monthly mortgage: $36,960

  • Annual mortgage: $443,521

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com
Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

3. Los Altos Hills, California

  • Total population: 8,441

  • Average household income: $460,098

  • 2024 typical home value: $5,631,372

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $1,121,293

  • 20% down payment: $1,126,274

  • Loan total: $4,505,098

  • Monthly mortgage: $28,032

  • Annual mortgage: $336,388

Chloe Harris / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Chloe Harris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Montecito, California

  • Total population: 8,529

  • Average household income: $327,332

  • 2024 typical home value: $5,423,239

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $1,079,851

  • 20% down payment: $1,084,648

  • Loan total: $4,338,591

  • Monthly mortgage: $26,996

  • Annual mortgage: $323,955

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

5. Hillsborough, California

  • Total population: 11,258

  • Average household income: $539,950

  • 2024 typical home value: $5,099,160

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $1,015,321

  • 20% down payment: $1,019,832

  • Loan total: $4,079,328

  • Monthly mortgage: $25,383

  • Annual mortgage: $304,596

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto
NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Los Altos, California

  • Total population: 31,133

  • Average household income: $400,817

  • 2024 typical home value: $4,275,528

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $851,324

  • 20% down payment: $855,106

  • Loan total: $3,420,422

  • Monthly mortgage: $21,283

  • Annual mortgage: $255,397

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

7. Saratoga, California

  • Total population: 30,771

  • Average household income: $329,142

  • 2024 typical home value: $3,872,662

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $771,107

  • 20% down payment: $774,532

  • Loan total: $3,098,130

  • Monthly mortgage: $19,278

  • Annual mortgage: $231,332

Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com
Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com

8. Woodside, California

  • Total population: 5,256

  • Average household income: $445,543

  • 2024 typical home value: $3,654,875

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $727,742

  • 20% down payment: $730,975

  • Loan total: $2,923,900

  • Monthly mortgage: $18,194

  • Annual mortgage: $218,323

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Paradise Valley, Arizona

  • Total population: 12,672

  • Average household income: $385,643

  • 2024 typical home value: $3,432,011

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $683,366

  • 20% down payment: $686,402

  • Loan total: $2,745,609

  • Monthly mortgage: $17,084

  • Annual mortgage: $205,010

cdrin / Shutterstock.com
cdrin / Shutterstock.com

10. Tiburon, California

  • Total population: 9,115

  • Average household income: $312,322

  • 2024 typical home value: $3,322,554

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $661,572

  • 20% down payment: $664,511

  • Loan total: $2,658,043

  • Monthly mortgage: $16,539

  • Annual mortgage: $198,472

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

11. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

  • Total population: 6,405

  • Average household income: $486,405

  • 2024 typical home value: $3,089,194

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $615,106

  • 20% down payment: $617,839

  • Loan total: $2,471,355

  • Monthly mortgage: $15,378

  • Annual mortgage: $184,532

Ansem27 / Wikimedia Commons
Ansem27 / Wikimedia Commons

12. Highland Park, Texas

  • Total population: 8,840

  • Average household income: $469,267

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,933,032

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $584,012

  • 20% down payment: $586,606

  • Loan total: $2,346,426

  • Monthly mortgage: $14,600

  • Annual mortgage: $175,204

joebelanger / Getty Images/iStockphoto
joebelanger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Palos Verdes Estates, California

  • Total population: 13,219

  • Average household income: $342,463

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,843,079

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $566,101

 

  • 20% down payment: $568,616

  • Loan total: $2,274,463

  • Monthly mortgage: $14,153

  • Annual mortgage: $169,830

JasonDoiy / iStock.com
JasonDoiy / iStock.com

14. Menlo Park, California

  • Total population: 33,324

  • Average household income: $316,584

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,750,198

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $547,607

  • 20% down payment: $550,040

  • Loan total: $2,200,158

  • Monthly mortgage: $13,690

  • Annual mortgage: $164,282

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Kentfield, California

  • Total population: 7,410

  • Average household income: $338,463

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,711,658

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $539,933

  • 20% down payment: $542,332

  • Loan total: $2,169,326

  • Monthly mortgage: $13,498

  • Annual mortgage: $161,980

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images
Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

16. Los Gatos, California

  • Total population: 33,093

  • Average household income: $305,653

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,628,837

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $523,442

  • 20% down payment: $525,767

  • Loan total: $2,103,070

  • Monthly mortgage: $13,086

  • Annual mortgage: $157,033

BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com
BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com

17. Piedmont, California

  • Total population: 11,161

  • Average household income: $404,409

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,538,646

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $505,484

  • 20% down payment: $507,729

  • Loan total: $2,030,917

  • Monthly mortgage: $12,637

  • Annual mortgage: $151,645

Kyle Hawton / Wikimedia Commons
Kyle Hawton / Wikimedia Commons

18. Alamo, California

  • Total population: 14,355

  • Average household income: $385,967

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,490,350

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $495,867

  • 20% down payment: $498,070

  • Loan total: $1,992,280

  • Monthly mortgage: $12,397

  • Annual mortgage: $148,760

jeremyiswild / Getty Images
jeremyiswild / Getty Images

19. La Cañada Flintridge, California

  • Total population: 20,378

  • Average household income: $310,947

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,437,440

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $485,332

  • 20% down payment: $487,488

  • Loan total: $1,949,952

  • Monthly mortgage: $12,133

  • Annual mortgage: $145,600

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4
Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

20. University Park, Texas

  • Total population: 25,179

  • Average household income: $381,235

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,316,024

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $461,156

  • 20% down payment: $463,205

  • Loan total: $1,852,819

  • Monthly mortgage: $11,529

  • Annual mortgage: $138,347

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

21. Pinecrest, Florida

  • Total population: 18,279

  • Average household income: $304,416

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,253,484

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $448,703

  • 20% down payment: $450,697

  • Loan total: $1,802,787

  • Monthly mortgage: $11,218

  • Annual mortgage: $134,611

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

22. Orinda, California

  • Total population: 19,477

  • Average household income: $370,203

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,052,404

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $408,665

  • 20% down payment: $410,481

  • Loan total: $1,641,923

  • Monthly mortgage: $10,217

  • Annual mortgage: $122,600

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons
Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons

23. Short Hills, New Jersey

  • Total population: 14,448

  • Average household income: $481,717

  • 2024 typical home value: $2,045,552

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $407,301

  • 20% down payment: $409,110

  • Loan total: $1,636,441

  • Monthly mortgage: $10,183

  • Annual mortgage: $122,190

jan j. photography / Shutterstock.com
jan j. photography / Shutterstock.com

24. Coto de Caza, California

  • Total population: 15,632

  • Average household income: $305,887

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,977,705

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $393,792

  • 20% down payment: $395,541

  • Loan total: $1,582,164

  • Monthly mortgage: $9,845

  • Annual mortgage: $118,137

FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com
FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com

25. Rumson, New Jersey

  • Total population: 7,285

  • Average household income: $424,834

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,975,989

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $393,450

  • 20% down payment: $395,198

  • Loan total: $1,580,791

  • Monthly mortgage: $9,836

  • Annual mortgage: $118,035

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com
Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

26. Wellesley, Massachusetts

  • Total population: 29,862

  • Average household income: $367,801

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,969,124

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $392,083

  • 20% down payment: $393,825

  • Loan total: $1,575,299

  • Monthly mortgage: $9,802

  • Annual mortgage: $117,625

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images
Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

27. Lafayette, California

  • Total population: 25,310

  • Average household income: $312,233

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,947,686

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $387,814

  • 20% down payment: $389,537

  • Loan total: $1,558,149

  • Monthly mortgage: $9,695

  • Annual mortgage: $116,344

Joao Paulo V Tinoco / Shutterstock.com
Joao Paulo V Tinoco / Shutterstock.com

28. Larchmont, New York

  • Total population: 6,549

  • Average household income: $340,698

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,623,348

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $323,234

  • 20% down payment: $324,670

  • Loan total: $1,298,678

  • Monthly mortgage: $8,081

  • Annual mortgage: $96,970

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto
EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Winnetka, Illinois

  • Total population: 12,607

  • Average household income: $458,988

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,602,948

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $319,172

  • 20% down payment: $320,590

  • Loan total: $1,282,358

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,979

  • Annual mortgage: $95,751

T. Gitman / Shutterstock.com
T. Gitman / Shutterstock.com

30. East Hills, New York

  • Total population: 7,242

  • Average household income: $391,360

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,595,819

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $317,752

  • 20% down payment: $319,164

  • Loan total: $1,276,655

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,944

  • Annual mortgage: $95,326

mTaira / Shutterstock.com
mTaira / Shutterstock.com

31. Great Falls, Virginia

  • Total population: 14,968

  • Average household income: $373,735

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,555,513

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $309,727

  • 20% down payment: $311,103

  • Loan total: $1,244,411

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,743

  • Annual mortgage: $92,918

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons
Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

32. Chevy Chase, Maryland

  • Total population: 9,789

  • Average household income: $307,767

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,543,498

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $307,334

  • 20% down payment: $308,700

  • Loan total: $1,234,798

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,683

  • Annual mortgage: $92,200

Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress
Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress

33. McLean, Virginia

  • Total population: 49,587

  • Average household income: $364,093

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,514,657

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $301,592

  • 20% down payment: $302,931

  • Loan total: $1,211,726

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,540

  • Annual mortgage: $90,477

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons
Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

34. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio

  • Total population: 6,051

  • Average household income: $399,251

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,513,531

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $301,367

  • 20% down payment: $302,706

  • Loan total: $1,210,825

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,534

  • Annual mortgage: $90,410

cranberries / Flickr.com
cranberries / Flickr.com

35. Bronxville, New York

  • Total population: 6,570

  • Average household income: $416,514

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,486,699

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $296,025

  • 20% down payment: $297,340

  • Loan total: $1,189,359

  • Monthly mortgage: $7,401

  • Annual mortgage: $88,807

Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons
Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons

36. Villanova, Pennsylvania

  • Total population: 8,081

  • Average household income: $410,270

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,337,666

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $266,350

  • 20% down payment: $267,533

  • Loan total: $1,070,133

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,659

  • Annual mortgage: $79,905

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com
Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

37. Glencoe, Illinois

  • Total population: 8,787

  • Average household income: $383,105

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,337,040

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $266,225

  • 20% down payment: $267,408

  • Loan total: $1,069,632

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,656

  • Annual mortgage: $79,868

Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com
Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

38. Fair Haven, New Jersey

  • Total population: 6,221

  • Average household income: $330,233

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,326,856

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $264,197

  • 20% down payment: $265,371

  • Loan total: $1,061,485

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,605

  • Annual mortgage: $79,259

kropic1 / Shutterstock.com
kropic1 / Shutterstock.com

39. Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

  • Total population: 8,313

  • Average household income: $328,250

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,263,927

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $251,667

  • 20% down payment: $252,785

  • Loan total: $1,011,141

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,292

  • Annual mortgage: $75,500

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Southlake, Texas

  • Total population: 30,779

  • Average household income: $360,078

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,236,619

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $246,230

  • 20% down payment: $247,324

  • Loan total: $989,296

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,156

  • Annual mortgage: $73,869

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com
James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

41. Chatham, New Jersey

  • Total population: 9,199

  • Average household income: $307,559

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,230,740

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $245,059

  • 20% down payment: $246,148

  • Loan total: $984,592

  • Monthly mortgage: $6,126

  • Annual mortgage: $73,518

LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons
LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons

42. Ladue, Missouri

  • Total population: 8,934

  • Average household income: $405,058

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,179,815

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $234,919

  • 20% down payment: $235,963

  • Loan total: $943,852

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,873

  • Annual mortgage: $70,476

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Hinsdale, Illinois

  • Total population: 17,169

  • Average household income: $380,479

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,112,089

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $221,434

  • 20% down payment: $222,418

  • Loan total: $889,671

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,536

  • Annual mortgage: $66,430

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Glen Ridge, New Jersey

  • Total population: 7,797

  • Average household income: $317,792

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,089,974

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $217,031

  • 20% down payment: $217,995

  • Loan total: $871,979

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,426

  • Annual mortgage: $65,109

melissamn / Shutterstock.com
melissamn / Shutterstock.com

45. Orono, Minnesota

  • Total population: 8,223

  • Average household income: $325,789

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,067,454

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $212,547

  • 20% down payment: $213,491

  • Loan total: $853,963

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,314

  • Annual mortgage: $63,764

Paul Sableman / Flickr.com
Paul Sableman / Flickr.com

46. Town and Country, Missouri

  • Total population: 11,575

  • Average household income: $321,572

  • 2024 typical home value: $1,058,584

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $210,780

  • 20% down payment: $211,717

  • Loan total: $846,868

  • Monthly mortgage: $5,270

  • Annual mortgage: $63,234

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Bernardsville, New Jersey

  • Total population: 7,888

  • Average household income: $312,818

  • 2024 typical home value: $976,599

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $194,456

  • 20% down payment: $195,320

  • Loan total: $781,279

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,861

  • Annual mortgage: $58,337

48. Long Grove, Illinois

  • Total population: 8,279

  • Average household income: $307,720

  • 2024 typical home value: $847,302

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $168,711

  • 20% down payment: $169,460

  • Loan total: $677,841

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,218

  • Annual mortgage: $50,613

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

49. Medina, Minnesota

  • Total population: 6,746

  • Average household income: $316,620

  • 2024 typical home value: $819,748

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $163,225

  • 20% down payment: $163,950

  • Loan total: $655,799

  • Monthly mortgage: $4,081

  • Annual mortgage: $48,967

halbergman / iStock.com
halbergman / iStock.com

50. New Albany, Ohio

  • Total population: 10,516

  • Average household income: $351,688

  • 2024 typical home value: $683,517

  • Salary needed to afford a house: $136,099

  • 20% down payment: $136,703

  • Loan total: $546,813

  • Monthly mortgage: $3,402

  • Annual mortgage: $40,830

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the town mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all places with a total population between 5,000 and 100,000 as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the 50 places with the largest average household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey and a typical 2024 home value as sourced from Zillow’s July 2024 data. With these 50 places selected, GOBankingRates was able to determine the minimum salary needed to afford a home (assuming no more than 30% of pre-tax income spent on housing). For mortgage calculations, GOBankingRates assumed a 30-year fixed rate at 6.35% (as sourced from Freddie Mac) with no P&I, no HOA fees and no property taxes. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 3, 2024. 

