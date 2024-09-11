The Salary Needed To Buy a Home in America’s 50 Wealthiest Towns
Want to own a home in one of America’s wealthiest towns? Your annual income needs to be at least $136,000, at a bare minimum, to afford it in these pricey locations.
To determine the salary to buy a home in America’s 50 wealthiest towns, GOBankingRates isolated all cities with a total population between 5,000 and 100,000 — so not major cities — and found the 50 places with the largest average household income and a typical 2024 home value. After selecting these 50 places, we determined the minimum salary needed to afford a home. Assuming no more than 30% of pre-tax income is spent on housing, a 30-year fixed rate at 6.35% was used for mortgage calculations. This does not include P&I, HOA fees or property taxes.
Key Findings
Palm Beach, Florida topped GOBankingRates’ ranking, requiring a salary of $2,308,328 for homeownership eligibility. It is the only city in the ranking where buyers must earn a salary of $2 million to buy a home.
Individuals must earn at least $1 million annually to buy homes in four California cities. These include Atherton ($1.4M), Los Altos Hills ($1.1M), Montecito ($1M) and Hillsborough ($1M).
To buy a home in three exclusive Texas towns — Highland Park, University Park and Southlake — Americans need to earn a starting salary of at least $246,230 annually.
From the highest to lowest salary, here’s how much you’d need to earn to buy a home in America’s 50 wealthiest towns.
1. Palm Beach, Florida
Total population: 9,205
Average household income: $365,991
2024 typical home value: $11,592,915
Salary needed to afford a house: $2,308,328
20% down payment: $2,318,583
Loan total: $9,274,332
Monthly mortgage: $57,708
Annual mortgage: $692,498
2. Atherton, California
Total population: 7,124
Average household income: $594,651
2024 typical home value: $7,424,850
Salary needed to afford a house: $1,478,402
20% down payment: $1,484,970
Loan total: $5,939,880
Monthly mortgage: $36,960
Annual mortgage: $443,521
3. Los Altos Hills, California
Total population: 8,441
Average household income: $460,098
2024 typical home value: $5,631,372
Salary needed to afford a house: $1,121,293
20% down payment: $1,126,274
Loan total: $4,505,098
Monthly mortgage: $28,032
Annual mortgage: $336,388
4. Montecito, California
Total population: 8,529
Average household income: $327,332
2024 typical home value: $5,423,239
Salary needed to afford a house: $1,079,851
20% down payment: $1,084,648
Loan total: $4,338,591
Monthly mortgage: $26,996
Annual mortgage: $323,955
5. Hillsborough, California
Total population: 11,258
Average household income: $539,950
2024 typical home value: $5,099,160
Salary needed to afford a house: $1,015,321
20% down payment: $1,019,832
Loan total: $4,079,328
Monthly mortgage: $25,383
Annual mortgage: $304,596
6. Los Altos, California
Total population: 31,133
Average household income: $400,817
2024 typical home value: $4,275,528
Salary needed to afford a house: $851,324
20% down payment: $855,106
Loan total: $3,420,422
Monthly mortgage: $21,283
Annual mortgage: $255,397
7. Saratoga, California
Total population: 30,771
Average household income: $329,142
2024 typical home value: $3,872,662
Salary needed to afford a house: $771,107
20% down payment: $774,532
Loan total: $3,098,130
Monthly mortgage: $19,278
Annual mortgage: $231,332
8. Woodside, California
Total population: 5,256
Average household income: $445,543
2024 typical home value: $3,654,875
Salary needed to afford a house: $727,742
20% down payment: $730,975
Loan total: $2,923,900
Monthly mortgage: $18,194
Annual mortgage: $218,323
9. Paradise Valley, Arizona
Total population: 12,672
Average household income: $385,643
2024 typical home value: $3,432,011
Salary needed to afford a house: $683,366
20% down payment: $686,402
Loan total: $2,745,609
Monthly mortgage: $17,084
Annual mortgage: $205,010
10. Tiburon, California
Total population: 9,115
Average household income: $312,322
2024 typical home value: $3,322,554
Salary needed to afford a house: $661,572
20% down payment: $664,511
Loan total: $2,658,043
Monthly mortgage: $16,539
Annual mortgage: $198,472
11. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado
Total population: 6,405
Average household income: $486,405
2024 typical home value: $3,089,194
Salary needed to afford a house: $615,106
20% down payment: $617,839
Loan total: $2,471,355
Monthly mortgage: $15,378
Annual mortgage: $184,532
12. Highland Park, Texas
Total population: 8,840
Average household income: $469,267
2024 typical home value: $2,933,032
Salary needed to afford a house: $584,012
20% down payment: $586,606
Loan total: $2,346,426
Monthly mortgage: $14,600
Annual mortgage: $175,204
13. Palos Verdes Estates, California
Total population: 13,219
Average household income: $342,463
2024 typical home value: $2,843,079
Salary needed to afford a house: $566,101
20% down payment: $568,616
Loan total: $2,274,463
Monthly mortgage: $14,153
Annual mortgage: $169,830
14. Menlo Park, California
Total population: 33,324
Average household income: $316,584
2024 typical home value: $2,750,198
Salary needed to afford a house: $547,607
20% down payment: $550,040
Loan total: $2,200,158
Monthly mortgage: $13,690
Annual mortgage: $164,282
15. Kentfield, California
Total population: 7,410
Average household income: $338,463
2024 typical home value: $2,711,658
Salary needed to afford a house: $539,933
20% down payment: $542,332
Loan total: $2,169,326
Monthly mortgage: $13,498
Annual mortgage: $161,980
16. Los Gatos, California
Total population: 33,093
Average household income: $305,653
2024 typical home value: $2,628,837
Salary needed to afford a house: $523,442
20% down payment: $525,767
Loan total: $2,103,070
Monthly mortgage: $13,086
Annual mortgage: $157,033
17. Piedmont, California
Total population: 11,161
Average household income: $404,409
2024 typical home value: $2,538,646
Salary needed to afford a house: $505,484
20% down payment: $507,729
Loan total: $2,030,917
Monthly mortgage: $12,637
Annual mortgage: $151,645
18. Alamo, California
Total population: 14,355
Average household income: $385,967
2024 typical home value: $2,490,350
Salary needed to afford a house: $495,867
20% down payment: $498,070
Loan total: $1,992,280
Monthly mortgage: $12,397
Annual mortgage: $148,760
19. La Cañada Flintridge, California
Total population: 20,378
Average household income: $310,947
2024 typical home value: $2,437,440
Salary needed to afford a house: $485,332
20% down payment: $487,488
Loan total: $1,949,952
Monthly mortgage: $12,133
Annual mortgage: $145,600
20. University Park, Texas
Total population: 25,179
Average household income: $381,235
2024 typical home value: $2,316,024
Salary needed to afford a house: $461,156
20% down payment: $463,205
Loan total: $1,852,819
Monthly mortgage: $11,529
Annual mortgage: $138,347
21. Pinecrest, Florida
Total population: 18,279
Average household income: $304,416
2024 typical home value: $2,253,484
Salary needed to afford a house: $448,703
20% down payment: $450,697
Loan total: $1,802,787
Monthly mortgage: $11,218
Annual mortgage: $134,611
22. Orinda, California
Total population: 19,477
Average household income: $370,203
2024 typical home value: $2,052,404
Salary needed to afford a house: $408,665
20% down payment: $410,481
Loan total: $1,641,923
Monthly mortgage: $10,217
Annual mortgage: $122,600
23. Short Hills, New Jersey
Total population: 14,448
Average household income: $481,717
2024 typical home value: $2,045,552
Salary needed to afford a house: $407,301
20% down payment: $409,110
Loan total: $1,636,441
Monthly mortgage: $10,183
Annual mortgage: $122,190
24. Coto de Caza, California
Total population: 15,632
Average household income: $305,887
2024 typical home value: $1,977,705
Salary needed to afford a house: $393,792
20% down payment: $395,541
Loan total: $1,582,164
Monthly mortgage: $9,845
Annual mortgage: $118,137
25. Rumson, New Jersey
Total population: 7,285
Average household income: $424,834
2024 typical home value: $1,975,989
Salary needed to afford a house: $393,450
20% down payment: $395,198
Loan total: $1,580,791
Monthly mortgage: $9,836
Annual mortgage: $118,035
26. Wellesley, Massachusetts
Total population: 29,862
Average household income: $367,801
2024 typical home value: $1,969,124
Salary needed to afford a house: $392,083
20% down payment: $393,825
Loan total: $1,575,299
Monthly mortgage: $9,802
Annual mortgage: $117,625
27. Lafayette, California
Total population: 25,310
Average household income: $312,233
2024 typical home value: $1,947,686
Salary needed to afford a house: $387,814
20% down payment: $389,537
Loan total: $1,558,149
Monthly mortgage: $9,695
Annual mortgage: $116,344
28. Larchmont, New York
Total population: 6,549
Average household income: $340,698
2024 typical home value: $1,623,348
Salary needed to afford a house: $323,234
20% down payment: $324,670
Loan total: $1,298,678
Monthly mortgage: $8,081
Annual mortgage: $96,970
29. Winnetka, Illinois
Total population: 12,607
Average household income: $458,988
2024 typical home value: $1,602,948
Salary needed to afford a house: $319,172
20% down payment: $320,590
Loan total: $1,282,358
Monthly mortgage: $7,979
Annual mortgage: $95,751
30. East Hills, New York
Total population: 7,242
Average household income: $391,360
2024 typical home value: $1,595,819
Salary needed to afford a house: $317,752
20% down payment: $319,164
Loan total: $1,276,655
Monthly mortgage: $7,944
Annual mortgage: $95,326
31. Great Falls, Virginia
Total population: 14,968
Average household income: $373,735
2024 typical home value: $1,555,513
Salary needed to afford a house: $309,727
20% down payment: $311,103
Loan total: $1,244,411
Monthly mortgage: $7,743
Annual mortgage: $92,918
32. Chevy Chase, Maryland
Total population: 9,789
Average household income: $307,767
2024 typical home value: $1,543,498
Salary needed to afford a house: $307,334
20% down payment: $308,700
Loan total: $1,234,798
Monthly mortgage: $7,683
Annual mortgage: $92,200
33. McLean, Virginia
Total population: 49,587
Average household income: $364,093
2024 typical home value: $1,514,657
Salary needed to afford a house: $301,592
20% down payment: $302,931
Loan total: $1,211,726
Monthly mortgage: $7,540
Annual mortgage: $90,477
34. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio
Total population: 6,051
Average household income: $399,251
2024 typical home value: $1,513,531
Salary needed to afford a house: $301,367
20% down payment: $302,706
Loan total: $1,210,825
Monthly mortgage: $7,534
Annual mortgage: $90,410
35. Bronxville, New York
Total population: 6,570
Average household income: $416,514
2024 typical home value: $1,486,699
Salary needed to afford a house: $296,025
20% down payment: $297,340
Loan total: $1,189,359
Monthly mortgage: $7,401
Annual mortgage: $88,807
36. Villanova, Pennsylvania
Total population: 8,081
Average household income: $410,270
2024 typical home value: $1,337,666
Salary needed to afford a house: $266,350
20% down payment: $267,533
Loan total: $1,070,133
Monthly mortgage: $6,659
Annual mortgage: $79,905
37. Glencoe, Illinois
Total population: 8,787
Average household income: $383,105
2024 typical home value: $1,337,040
Salary needed to afford a house: $266,225
20% down payment: $267,408
Loan total: $1,069,632
Monthly mortgage: $6,656
Annual mortgage: $79,868
38. Fair Haven, New Jersey
Total population: 6,221
Average household income: $330,233
2024 typical home value: $1,326,856
Salary needed to afford a house: $264,197
20% down payment: $265,371
Loan total: $1,061,485
Monthly mortgage: $6,605
Annual mortgage: $79,259
39. Upper Saddle River, New Jersey
Total population: 8,313
Average household income: $328,250
2024 typical home value: $1,263,927
Salary needed to afford a house: $251,667
20% down payment: $252,785
Loan total: $1,011,141
Monthly mortgage: $6,292
Annual mortgage: $75,500
40. Southlake, Texas
Total population: 30,779
Average household income: $360,078
2024 typical home value: $1,236,619
Salary needed to afford a house: $246,230
20% down payment: $247,324
Loan total: $989,296
Monthly mortgage: $6,156
Annual mortgage: $73,869
41. Chatham, New Jersey
Total population: 9,199
Average household income: $307,559
2024 typical home value: $1,230,740
Salary needed to afford a house: $245,059
20% down payment: $246,148
Loan total: $984,592
Monthly mortgage: $6,126
Annual mortgage: $73,518
42. Ladue, Missouri
Total population: 8,934
Average household income: $405,058
2024 typical home value: $1,179,815
Salary needed to afford a house: $234,919
20% down payment: $235,963
Loan total: $943,852
Monthly mortgage: $5,873
Annual mortgage: $70,476
43. Hinsdale, Illinois
Total population: 17,169
Average household income: $380,479
2024 typical home value: $1,112,089
Salary needed to afford a house: $221,434
20% down payment: $222,418
Loan total: $889,671
Monthly mortgage: $5,536
Annual mortgage: $66,430
44. Glen Ridge, New Jersey
Total population: 7,797
Average household income: $317,792
2024 typical home value: $1,089,974
Salary needed to afford a house: $217,031
20% down payment: $217,995
Loan total: $871,979
Monthly mortgage: $5,426
Annual mortgage: $65,109
45. Orono, Minnesota
Total population: 8,223
Average household income: $325,789
2024 typical home value: $1,067,454
Salary needed to afford a house: $212,547
20% down payment: $213,491
Loan total: $853,963
Monthly mortgage: $5,314
Annual mortgage: $63,764
46. Town and Country, Missouri
Total population: 11,575
Average household income: $321,572
2024 typical home value: $1,058,584
Salary needed to afford a house: $210,780
20% down payment: $211,717
Loan total: $846,868
Monthly mortgage: $5,270
Annual mortgage: $63,234
47. Bernardsville, New Jersey
Total population: 7,888
Average household income: $312,818
2024 typical home value: $976,599
Salary needed to afford a house: $194,456
20% down payment: $195,320
Loan total: $781,279
Monthly mortgage: $4,861
Annual mortgage: $58,337
48. Long Grove, Illinois
Total population: 8,279
Average household income: $307,720
2024 typical home value: $847,302
Salary needed to afford a house: $168,711
20% down payment: $169,460
Loan total: $677,841
Monthly mortgage: $4,218
Annual mortgage: $50,613
49. Medina, Minnesota
Total population: 6,746
Average household income: $316,620
2024 typical home value: $819,748
Salary needed to afford a house: $163,225
20% down payment: $163,950
Loan total: $655,799
Monthly mortgage: $4,081
Annual mortgage: $48,967
50. New Albany, Ohio
Total population: 10,516
Average household income: $351,688
2024 typical home value: $683,517
Salary needed to afford a house: $136,099
20% down payment: $136,703
Loan total: $546,813
Monthly mortgage: $3,402
Annual mortgage: $40,830
Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the town mentioned in the article was used.
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all places with a total population between 5,000 and 100,000 as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the 50 places with the largest average household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey and a typical 2024 home value as sourced from Zillow’s July 2024 data. With these 50 places selected, GOBankingRates was able to determine the minimum salary needed to afford a home (assuming no more than 30% of pre-tax income spent on housing). For mortgage calculations, GOBankingRates assumed a 30-year fixed rate at 6.35% (as sourced from Freddie Mac) with no P&I, no HOA fees and no property taxes. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 3, 2024.
