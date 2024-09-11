The Salary Needed To Buy a Home in America’s 50 Wealthiest Towns

©iStock.com

Want to own a home in one of America’s wealthiest towns? Your annual income needs to be at least $136,000, at a bare minimum, to afford it in these pricey locations.

Find Out: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities

Read Next: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

To determine the salary to buy a home in America’s 50 wealthiest towns, GOBankingRates isolated all cities with a total population between 5,000 and 100,000 — so not major cities — and found the 50 places with the largest average household income and a typical 2024 home value. After selecting these 50 places, we determined the minimum salary needed to afford a home. Assuming no more than 30% of pre-tax income is spent on housing, a 30-year fixed rate at 6.35% was used for mortgage calculations. This does not include P&I, HOA fees or property taxes.

Key Findings

Palm Beach, Florida topped GOBankingRates’ ranking, requiring a salary of $2,308,328 for homeownership eligibility. It is the only city in the ranking where buyers must earn a salary of $2 million to buy a home.

Individuals must earn at least $1 million annually to buy homes in four California cities. These include Atherton ($1.4M), Los Altos Hills ($1.1M), Montecito ($1M) and Hillsborough ($1M).

To buy a home in three exclusive Texas towns — Highland Park, University Park and Southlake — Americans need to earn a starting salary of at least $246,230 annually.

From the highest to lowest salary, here’s how much you’d need to earn to buy a home in America’s 50 wealthiest towns.

NoDerog / Getty Images

1. Palm Beach, Florida

Total population: 9,205

Average household income: $365,991

2024 typical home value: $11,592,915

Salary needed to afford a house: $2,308,328

20% down payment: $2,318,583

Loan total: $9,274,332

Monthly mortgage: $57,708

Annual mortgage: $692,498

Check Out: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Explore More: Net Worth Floridians: How Much to Be Poor, Middle-Class, or Rich in Florida

Earning passive income doesn't need to be difficult. You can start this week.

Story continues

Sanfranman59 / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA-3

2. Atherton, California

Total population: 7,124

Average household income: $594,651

2024 typical home value: $7,424,850

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,478,402

20% down payment: $1,484,970

Loan total: $5,939,880

Monthly mortgage: $36,960

Annual mortgage: $443,521

Discover More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South

Andrei Stanescu / iStock.com

3. Los Altos Hills, California

Total population: 8,441

Average household income: $460,098

2024 typical home value: $5,631,372

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,121,293

20% down payment: $1,126,274

Loan total: $4,505,098

Monthly mortgage: $28,032

Annual mortgage: $336,388

Chloe Harris / Getty Images/iStockphoto

4. Montecito, California

Total population: 8,529

Average household income: $327,332

2024 typical home value: $5,423,239

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,079,851

20% down payment: $1,084,648

Loan total: $4,338,591

Monthly mortgage: $26,996

Annual mortgage: $323,955

©Shutterstock.com

5. Hillsborough, California

Total population: 11,258

Average household income: $539,950

2024 typical home value: $5,099,160

Salary needed to afford a house: $1,015,321

20% down payment: $1,019,832

Loan total: $4,079,328

Monthly mortgage: $25,383

Annual mortgage: $304,596

NNehring / Getty Images/iStockphoto

6. Los Altos, California

Total population: 31,133

Average household income: $400,817

2024 typical home value: $4,275,528

Salary needed to afford a house: $851,324

20% down payment: $855,106

Loan total: $3,420,422

Monthly mortgage: $21,283

Annual mortgage: $255,397

Read Next: I’m A Self-Made Millionaire: 6 Steps I Took To Become Rich On an Average Salary

©iStock.com

7. Saratoga, California

Total population: 30,771

Average household income: $329,142

2024 typical home value: $3,872,662

Salary needed to afford a house: $771,107

20% down payment: $774,532

Loan total: $3,098,130

Monthly mortgage: $19,278

Annual mortgage: $231,332

Joshua Rainey Photography / Shutterstock.com

8. Woodside, California

Total population: 5,256

Average household income: $445,543

2024 typical home value: $3,654,875

Salary needed to afford a house: $727,742

20% down payment: $730,975

Loan total: $2,923,900

Monthly mortgage: $18,194

Annual mortgage: $218,323

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

9. Paradise Valley, Arizona

Total population: 12,672

Average household income: $385,643

2024 typical home value: $3,432,011

Salary needed to afford a house: $683,366

20% down payment: $686,402

Loan total: $2,745,609

Monthly mortgage: $17,084

Annual mortgage: $205,010

cdrin / Shutterstock.com

10. Tiburon, California

Total population: 9,115

Average household income: $312,322

2024 typical home value: $3,322,554

Salary needed to afford a house: $661,572

20% down payment: $664,511

Loan total: $2,658,043

Monthly mortgage: $16,539

Annual mortgage: $198,472

Learn More: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

©Shutterstock.com

11. Cherry Hills Village, Colorado

Total population: 6,405

Average household income: $486,405

2024 typical home value: $3,089,194

Salary needed to afford a house: $615,106

20% down payment: $617,839

Loan total: $2,471,355

Monthly mortgage: $15,378

Annual mortgage: $184,532

Ansem27 / Wikimedia Commons

12. Highland Park, Texas

Total population: 8,840

Average household income: $469,267

2024 typical home value: $2,933,032

Salary needed to afford a house: $584,012

20% down payment: $586,606

Loan total: $2,346,426

Monthly mortgage: $14,600

Annual mortgage: $175,204

joebelanger / Getty Images/iStockphoto

13. Palos Verdes Estates, California

Total population: 13,219

Average household income: $342,463

2024 typical home value: $2,843,079

Salary needed to afford a house: $566,101

20% down payment: $568,616

Loan total: $2,274,463

Monthly mortgage: $14,153

Annual mortgage: $169,830

JasonDoiy / iStock.com

14. Menlo Park, California

Total population: 33,324

Average household income: $316,584

2024 typical home value: $2,750,198

Salary needed to afford a house: $547,607

20% down payment: $550,040

Loan total: $2,200,158

Monthly mortgage: $13,690

Annual mortgage: $164,282

Find Out: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

15. Kentfield, California

Total population: 7,410

Average household income: $338,463

2024 typical home value: $2,711,658

Salary needed to afford a house: $539,933

20% down payment: $542,332

Loan total: $2,169,326

Monthly mortgage: $13,498

Annual mortgage: $161,980

Andrei Stanescu / Getty Images

16. Los Gatos, California

Total population: 33,093

Average household income: $305,653

2024 typical home value: $2,628,837

Salary needed to afford a house: $523,442

20% down payment: $525,767

Loan total: $2,103,070

Monthly mortgage: $13,086

Annual mortgage: $157,033

BondRocketImages / Shutterstock.com

17. Piedmont, California

Total population: 11,161

Average household income: $404,409

2024 typical home value: $2,538,646

Salary needed to afford a house: $505,484

20% down payment: $507,729

Loan total: $2,030,917

Monthly mortgage: $12,637

Annual mortgage: $151,645

Kyle Hawton / Wikimedia Commons

18. Alamo, California

Total population: 14,355

Average household income: $385,967

2024 typical home value: $2,490,350

Salary needed to afford a house: $495,867

20% down payment: $498,070

Loan total: $1,992,280

Monthly mortgage: $12,397

Annual mortgage: $148,760

Check Out: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

jeremyiswild / Getty Images

19. La Cañada Flintridge, California

Total population: 20,378

Average household income: $310,947

2024 typical home value: $2,437,440

Salary needed to afford a house: $485,332

20% down payment: $487,488

Loan total: $1,949,952

Monthly mortgage: $12,133

Annual mortgage: $145,600

Michael Barera / Wikimedia Commons CC-BY-SA 4

20. University Park, Texas

Total population: 25,179

Average household income: $381,235

2024 typical home value: $2,316,024

Salary needed to afford a house: $461,156

20% down payment: $463,205

Loan total: $1,852,819

Monthly mortgage: $11,529

Annual mortgage: $138,347

©Shutterstock.com

21. Pinecrest, Florida

Total population: 18,279

Average household income: $304,416

2024 typical home value: $2,253,484

Salary needed to afford a house: $448,703

20% down payment: $450,697

Loan total: $1,802,787

Monthly mortgage: $11,218

Annual mortgage: $134,611

©iStock.com

22. Orinda, California

Total population: 19,477

Average household income: $370,203

2024 typical home value: $2,052,404

Salary needed to afford a house: $408,665

20% down payment: $410,481

Loan total: $1,641,923

Monthly mortgage: $10,217

Annual mortgage: $122,600

Be Aware: Why Florida’s Retirees Are Fleeing — And Where They’re Going Instead

Daniel Case / Wikimedia Commons

23. Short Hills, New Jersey

Total population: 14,448

Average household income: $481,717

2024 typical home value: $2,045,552

Salary needed to afford a house: $407,301

20% down payment: $409,110

Loan total: $1,636,441

Monthly mortgage: $10,183

Annual mortgage: $122,190

jan j. photography / Shutterstock.com

24. Coto de Caza, California

Total population: 15,632

Average household income: $305,887

2024 typical home value: $1,977,705

Salary needed to afford a house: $393,792

20% down payment: $395,541

Loan total: $1,582,164

Monthly mortgage: $9,845

Annual mortgage: $118,137

FotosForTheFuture / Shutterstock.com

25. Rumson, New Jersey

Total population: 7,285

Average household income: $424,834

2024 typical home value: $1,975,989

Salary needed to afford a house: $393,450

20% down payment: $395,198

Loan total: $1,580,791

Monthly mortgage: $9,836

Annual mortgage: $118,035

Wangkun Jia / Shutterstock.com

26. Wellesley, Massachusetts

Total population: 29,862

Average household income: $367,801

2024 typical home value: $1,969,124

Salary needed to afford a house: $392,083

20% down payment: $393,825

Loan total: $1,575,299

Monthly mortgage: $9,802

Annual mortgage: $117,625

Read Next: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Tomsmith585 / Getty Images

27. Lafayette, California

Total population: 25,310

Average household income: $312,233

2024 typical home value: $1,947,686

Salary needed to afford a house: $387,814

20% down payment: $389,537

Loan total: $1,558,149

Monthly mortgage: $9,695

Annual mortgage: $116,344

Joao Paulo V Tinoco / Shutterstock.com

28. Larchmont, New York

Total population: 6,549

Average household income: $340,698

2024 typical home value: $1,623,348

Salary needed to afford a house: $323,234

20% down payment: $324,670

Loan total: $1,298,678

Monthly mortgage: $8,081

Annual mortgage: $96,970

EJ_Rodriquez / Getty Images/iStockphoto

29. Winnetka, Illinois

Total population: 12,607

Average household income: $458,988

2024 typical home value: $1,602,948

Salary needed to afford a house: $319,172

20% down payment: $320,590

Loan total: $1,282,358

Monthly mortgage: $7,979

Annual mortgage: $95,751

T. Gitman / Shutterstock.com

30. East Hills, New York

Total population: 7,242

Average household income: $391,360

2024 typical home value: $1,595,819

Salary needed to afford a house: $317,752

20% down payment: $319,164

Loan total: $1,276,655

Monthly mortgage: $7,944

Annual mortgage: $95,326

Explore More: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

mTaira / Shutterstock.com

31. Great Falls, Virginia

Total population: 14,968

Average household income: $373,735

2024 typical home value: $1,555,513

Salary needed to afford a house: $309,727

20% down payment: $311,103

Loan total: $1,244,411

Monthly mortgage: $7,743

Annual mortgage: $92,918

Famartin / Wikimedia Commons

32. Chevy Chase, Maryland

Total population: 9,789

Average household income: $307,767

2024 typical home value: $1,543,498

Salary needed to afford a house: $307,334

20% down payment: $308,700

Loan total: $1,234,798

Monthly mortgage: $7,683

Annual mortgage: $92,200

Photographer: Carol M. Highsmith / Library of Congress

33. McLean, Virginia

Total population: 49,587

Average household income: $364,093

2024 typical home value: $1,514,657

Salary needed to afford a house: $301,592

20% down payment: $302,931

Loan total: $1,211,726

Monthly mortgage: $7,540

Annual mortgage: $90,477

Nyttend / Wikimedia Commons

34. The Village of Indian Hill, Ohio

Total population: 6,051

Average household income: $399,251

2024 typical home value: $1,513,531

Salary needed to afford a house: $301,367

20% down payment: $302,706

Loan total: $1,210,825

Monthly mortgage: $7,534

Annual mortgage: $90,410

Discover More: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

cranberries / Flickr.com

35. Bronxville, New York

Total population: 6,570

Average household income: $416,514

2024 typical home value: $1,486,699

Salary needed to afford a house: $296,025

20% down payment: $297,340

Loan total: $1,189,359

Monthly mortgage: $7,401

Annual mortgage: $88,807

Jerrye & Roy Klotz / Wikimedia Commons

36. Villanova, Pennsylvania

Total population: 8,081

Average household income: $410,270

2024 typical home value: $1,337,666

Salary needed to afford a house: $266,350

20% down payment: $267,533

Loan total: $1,070,133

Monthly mortgage: $6,659

Annual mortgage: $79,905

Ken Schulze / Shutterstock.com

37. Glencoe, Illinois

Total population: 8,787

Average household income: $383,105

2024 typical home value: $1,337,040

Salary needed to afford a house: $266,225

20% down payment: $267,408

Loan total: $1,069,632

Monthly mortgage: $6,656

Annual mortgage: $79,868

Ritu Manoj Jethani / Shutterstock.com

38. Fair Haven, New Jersey

Total population: 6,221

Average household income: $330,233

2024 typical home value: $1,326,856

Salary needed to afford a house: $264,197

20% down payment: $265,371

Loan total: $1,061,485

Monthly mortgage: $6,605

Annual mortgage: $79,259

Find Out: 7 Ways the Upper Middle Class Can Become Rich in 2024

kropic1 / Shutterstock.com

39. Upper Saddle River, New Jersey

Total population: 8,313

Average household income: $328,250

2024 typical home value: $1,263,927

Salary needed to afford a house: $251,667

20% down payment: $252,785

Loan total: $1,011,141

Monthly mortgage: $6,292

Annual mortgage: $75,500

Barbara Smyers / Getty Images/iStockphoto

40. Southlake, Texas

Total population: 30,779

Average household income: $360,078

2024 typical home value: $1,236,619

Salary needed to afford a house: $246,230

20% down payment: $247,324

Loan total: $989,296

Monthly mortgage: $6,156

Annual mortgage: $73,869

James Kirkikis / Shutterstock.com

41. Chatham, New Jersey

Total population: 9,199

Average household income: $307,559

2024 typical home value: $1,230,740

Salary needed to afford a house: $245,059

20% down payment: $246,148

Loan total: $984,592

Monthly mortgage: $6,126

Annual mortgage: $73,518

LittleT889 / Wikimedia Commons

42. Ladue, Missouri

Total population: 8,934

Average household income: $405,058

2024 typical home value: $1,179,815

Salary needed to afford a house: $234,919

20% down payment: $235,963

Loan total: $943,852

Monthly mortgage: $5,873

Annual mortgage: $70,476

Read More: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

43. Hinsdale, Illinois

Total population: 17,169

Average household income: $380,479

2024 typical home value: $1,112,089

Salary needed to afford a house: $221,434

20% down payment: $222,418

Loan total: $889,671

Monthly mortgage: $5,536

Annual mortgage: $66,430

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

44. Glen Ridge, New Jersey

Total population: 7,797

Average household income: $317,792

2024 typical home value: $1,089,974

Salary needed to afford a house: $217,031

20% down payment: $217,995

Loan total: $871,979

Monthly mortgage: $5,426

Annual mortgage: $65,109

melissamn / Shutterstock.com

45. Orono, Minnesota

Total population: 8,223

Average household income: $325,789

2024 typical home value: $1,067,454

Salary needed to afford a house: $212,547

20% down payment: $213,491

Loan total: $853,963

Monthly mortgage: $5,314

Annual mortgage: $63,764

Paul Sableman / Flickr.com

46. Town and Country, Missouri

Total population: 11,575

Average household income: $321,572

2024 typical home value: $1,058,584

Salary needed to afford a house: $210,780

20% down payment: $211,717

Loan total: $846,868

Monthly mortgage: $5,270

Annual mortgage: $63,234

Check Out: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

47. Bernardsville, New Jersey

Total population: 7,888

Average household income: $312,818

2024 typical home value: $976,599

Salary needed to afford a house: $194,456

20% down payment: $195,320

Loan total: $781,279

Monthly mortgage: $4,861

Annual mortgage: $58,337

48. Long Grove, Illinois

Total population: 8,279

Average household income: $307,720

2024 typical home value: $847,302

Salary needed to afford a house: $168,711

20% down payment: $169,460

Loan total: $677,841

Monthly mortgage: $4,218

Annual mortgage: $50,613

©Shutterstock.com

49. Medina, Minnesota

Total population: 6,746

Average household income: $316,620

2024 typical home value: $819,748

Salary needed to afford a house: $163,225

20% down payment: $163,950

Loan total: $655,799

Monthly mortgage: $4,081

Annual mortgage: $48,967

halbergman / iStock.com

50. New Albany, Ohio

Total population: 10,516

Average household income: $351,688

2024 typical home value: $683,517

Salary needed to afford a house: $136,099

20% down payment: $136,703

Loan total: $546,813

Monthly mortgage: $3,402

Annual mortgage: $40,830

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the town mentioned in the article was used.

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates looked at all places with a total population between 5,000 and 100,000 as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey. With these cities isolated, GOBankingRates found the 50 places with the largest average household income as sourced from the 2022 American Community Survey and a typical 2024 home value as sourced from Zillow’s July 2024 data. With these 50 places selected, GOBankingRates was able to determine the minimum salary needed to afford a home (assuming no more than 30% of pre-tax income spent on housing). For mortgage calculations, GOBankingRates assumed a 30-year fixed rate at 6.35% (as sourced from Freddie Mac) with no P&I, no HOA fees and no property taxes. All data was collected and is up to date as of September 3, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Buy a Home in America’s 50 Wealthiest Towns