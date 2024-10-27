The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Pondering a move to one of America’s fastest-growing big cities? You should probably make sure your salary is growing fast enough, too.
GOBankingRates has done some of the research for you — analyzing data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics — to determine the salary you’ll need to live comfortably. To define “living comfortably,” we’ve applied the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of a person’s income).
We’ve also ranked the cities in our list by population growth between 2021 and 2022, which has the most recent figures available. You can find our full methodology at the end of this story.
Of the eight cities where you would need the highest salaries, six are located in California. In the most expensive city on our list, you’ll need to pull in an annual salary of $266,000 to live comfortably.
On the other hand, you can live comfortably in the least expensive city on our list for less than $65,000 a year.
In addition to the salary you’ll need, we’ve included 2021 and 2022 populations and the increase/decrease, household median income, the average value for a single-family home, a livability score from AreaVibes, and the total annual cost of living. Here they are in descending order of rate of growth.
1. Phoenix
-
2022 population: 1,609,456
-
2021 population: 1,591,119
-
Year-over-year increase: 18,337
-
Household median income: $72,092
-
Single-family home average value: $440,515
-
Livability: 76
-
Total cost of living (annual): $54,460
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $108,919
2. Fort Worth, Texas
-
2022 population: 924,663
-
2021 population: 908,469
-
Year-over-year increase: 16,194
-
Household median income: $72,726
-
Single-family home average value: $307,958
-
Livability: 80
-
Total cost of living (annual): $45,670
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $91,341
3. Austin, Texas
-
2022 population: 958,202
-
2021 population: 944,658
-
Year-over-year increase: 13,544
-
Household median income: $86,556
-
Single-family home average value: $565,592
-
Livability: 83
-
Total cost of living (annual): $62,686
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,372
4. Jacksonville, Florida
-
2022 population: 950,203
-
2021 population: 937,690
-
Year-over-year increase: 12,513
-
Household median income: $64,138
-
Single-family home average value: $311,030
-
Livability: 84
-
Total cost of living (annual): $45,194
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $90,388
5. San Antonio
-
2022 population: 1,445,662
-
2021 population: 1,434,540
-
Year-over-year increase: 11,122
-
Household median income: $59,593
-
Single-family home average value: $261,446
-
Livability: 80
-
Total cost of living (annual): $40,654
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $81,308
6. Charlotte
-
2022 population: 875,045
-
2021 population: 864,871
-
Year-over-year increase: 10,174
-
Household median income: $74,070
-
Single-family home average value: $409,863
-
Livability: 80
-
Total cost of living (annual): $51,137
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $102,274
7. Las Vegas
-
2022 population: 644,835
-
2021 population: 634,786
-
Year-over-year increase: 10,049
-
Household median income: $66,356
-
Single-family home average value: $452,326
-
Livability: 82
-
Total cost of living (annual): $56,382
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $112,763
8. Seattle
-
2022 population: 734,603
-
2021 population: 726,054
-
Year-over-year increase: 8,549
-
Household median income: $116,068
-
Single-family home average value: $955,374
-
Livability: 75
-
Total cost of living (annual): $89,773
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $179,547
9. Oklahoma City
-
2022 population: 681,088
-
2021 population: 673,183
-
Year-over-year increase: 7,905
-
Household median income: $64,251
-
Single-family home average value: $207,451
-
Livability: 81
-
Total cost of living (annual): $37,605
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $75,211
10. Mesa, Arizona
-
2022 population: 503,390
-
2021 population: 497,752
-
Year-over-year increase: 5,638
-
Household median income: $73,766
-
Single-family home average value: $453,125
-
Livability: 81
-
Total cost of living (annual): $54,950
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,900
11. Bakersfield, California
-
2022 population: 404,321
-
2021 population: 398,756
-
Year-over-year increase: 5,565
-
Household median income: $73,827
-
Single-family home average value: $392,067
-
Livability: 57
-
Total cost of living (annual): $50,760
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,519
12. Sacramento, California
-
2022 population: 523,600
-
2021 population: 518,605
-
Year-over-year increase: 4,995
-
Household median income: $78,954
-
Single-family home average value: $495,207
-
Livability: 73
-
Total cost of living (annual): $59,529
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $119,057
13. Colorado Springs, Colorado
-
2022 population: 479,612
-
2021 population: 475,282
-
Year-over-year increase: 4,330
-
Household median income: $79,026
-
Single-family home average value: $466,510
-
Livability: 79
-
Total cost of living (annual): $53,948
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,897
14. Columbus, Ohio
-
2022 population: 902,449
-
2021 population: 898,143
-
Year-over-year increase: 4,306
-
Household median income: $62,994
-
Single-family home average value: $265,281
-
Livability: 81
-
Total cost of living (annual): $40,692
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $81,385
15. Denver
-
2022 population: 710,800
-
2021 population: 706,799
-
Year-over-year increase: 4,001
-
Household median income: $85,853
-
Single-family home average value: $615,213
-
Livability: 72
-
Total cost of living (annual): $66,048
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $132,096
16. Kansas City, Missouri
-
2022 population: 505,958
-
2021 population: 502,597
-
Year-over-year increase: 3,361
-
Household median income: $65,256
-
Single-family home average value: $244,129
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $39,622
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $79,244
17. Raleigh, North Carolina
-
2022 population: 465,517
-
2021 population: 462,219
-
Year-over-year increase: 3,298
-
Household median income: $78,631
-
Single-family home average value: $454,961
-
Livability: 84
-
Total cost of living (annual): $53,633
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $107,266
18. Houston
-
2022 population: 2,296,253
-
2021 population: 2,293,288
-
Year-over-year increase: 2,965
-
Household median income: $60,440
-
Single-family home average value: $277,464
-
Livability: 74
-
Total cost of living (annual): $43,538
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $87,075
19. Tucson, Arizona
-
2022 population: 541,033
-
2021 population: 538,167
-
Year-over-year increase: 2,866
-
Household median income: $52,049
-
Single-family home average value: $343,909
-
Livability: 73
-
Total cost of living (annual): $45,788
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $91,575
20. Miami
-
2022 population: 443,665
-
2021 population: 440,807
-
Year-over-year increase: 2,858
-
Household median income: $54,858
-
Single-family home average value: $659,560
-
Livability: 81
-
Total cost of living (annual): $71,931
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $143,861
21. Fresno, California
-
2022 population: 541,528
-
2021 population: 538,678
-
Year-over-year increase: 2,850
-
Household median income: $63,001
-
Single-family home average value: $393,607
-
Livability: 63
-
Total cost of living (annual): $50,852
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $101,704
22. Atlanta
-
2022 population: 494,838
-
2021 population: 492,204
-
Year-over-year increase: 2,634
-
Household median income: $77,655
-
Single-family home average value: $449,613
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $55,918
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $111,835
23. Indianapolis
-
2022 population: 882,006
-
2021 population: 880,104
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,902
-
Household median income: $59,110
-
Single-family home average value: $235,505
-
Livability: 76
-
Total cost of living (annual): $38,490
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $76,979
24. Minneapolis
-
2022 population: 426,877
-
2021 population: 425,091
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,786
-
Household median income: $76,332
-
Single-family home average value: $342,194
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $46,741
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $93,482
25. Nashville, Tennessee
-
2022 population: 684,103
-
2021 population: 682,646
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,457
-
Household median income: $71,328
-
Single-family home average value: $453,347
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $54,625
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $109,251
26. Wichita, Kansas
-
2022 population: 395,951
-
2021 population: 394,574
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,377
-
Household median income: $60,712
-
Single-family home average value: $203,422
-
Livability: 68
-
Total cost of living (annual): $36,604
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $73,207
27. Tulsa, Oklahoma
-
2022 population: 411,938
-
2021 population: 410,652
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,286
-
Household median income: $56,648
-
Single-family home average value: $211,153
-
Livability: 75
-
Total cost of living (annual): $37,257
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $74,513
28. Arlington, Texas
-
2022 population: 393,469
-
2021 population: 392,304
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,165
-
Household median income: $71,736
-
Single-family home average value: $322,797
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $46,709
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $93,418
29. Omaha, Nebraska
-
2022 population: 489,201
-
2021 population: 488,059
-
Year-over-year increase: 1,142
-
Household median income: $70,202
-
Single-family home average value: $286,215
-
Livability: 83
-
Total cost of living (annual): $42,936
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $85,872
30. El Paso, Texas
-
2022 population: 677,181
-
2021 population: 676,395
-
Year-over-year increase: 786
-
Household median income: $55,710
-
Single-family home average value: $225,008
-
Livability: 81
-
Total cost of living (annual): $37,653
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $75,307
31. Dallas
-
2022 population: 1,300,642
-
2021 population: 1,300,239
-
Year-over-year increase: 403
-
Household median income: $63,985
-
Single-family home average value: $330,918
-
Livability: 81
-
Total cost of living (annual): $47,409
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $94,817
32. Oakland, California
-
2022 population: 437,825
-
2021 population: 437,548
-
Year-over-year increase: 277
-
Household median income: $94,389
-
Single-family home average value: $867,741
-
Livability: 71
-
Total cost of living (annual): $85,949
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $171,898
33. Virginia Beach, Virginia
-
2022 population: 457,900
-
2021 population: 457,658
-
Year-over-year increase: 242
-
Household median income: $87,544
-
Single-family home average value: $417,380
-
Livability: 83
-
Total cost of living (annual): $52,576
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $105,151
34. Albuquerque, New Mexico
-
2022 population: 562,551
-
2021 population: 562,336
-
Year-over-year increase: 215
-
Household median income: $61,503
-
Single-family home average value: $337,910
-
Livability: 72
-
Total cost of living (annual): $44,538
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $89,076
35. Portland, Oregon
-
2022 population: 646,101
-
2021 population: 647,176
-
Year-over-year increase: -1,075
-
Household median income: $85,876
-
Single-family home average value: $561,682
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $63,041
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $126,083
36. Louisville, Kentucky
-
2022 population: 629,176
-
2021 population: 630,260
-
Year-over-year increase: -1,084
-
Household median income: $63,114
-
Single-family home average value: $250,672
-
Livability: 66
-
Total cost of living (annual): $40,232
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $80,465
37. San Diego
-
2022 population: 1,383,987
-
2021 population: 1,385,398
-
Year-over-year increase: -1,411
-
Household median income: $98,657
-
Single-family home average value: $1,154,962
-
Livability: 75
-
Total cost of living (annual): $103,666
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $207,332
38. Philadelphia
-
2022 population: 1,593,208
-
2021 population: 1,596,865
-
Year-over-year increase: -3,657
-
Household median income: $57,537
-
Single-family home average value: $220,413
-
Livability: 76
-
Total cost of living (annual): $42,502
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $85,005
39. Memphis, Tennessee
-
2022 population: 630,027
-
2021 population: 634,139
-
Year-over-year increase: -4,112
-
Household median income: $48,090
-
Single-family home average value: $149,597
-
Livability: 70
-
Total cost of living (annual): $33,000
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $66,000
40. Long Beach, California
-
2022 population: 462,293
-
2021 population: 466,565
-
Year-over-year increase: -4,272
-
Household median income: $78,995
-
Single-family home average value: $909,950
-
Livability: 69
-
Total cost of living (annual): $88,777
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $177,553
41. Milwaukee
-
2022 population: 573,299
-
2021 population: 578,198
-
Year-over-year increase: -4,899
-
Household median income: $49,733
-
Single-family home average value: $209,803
-
Livability: 79
-
Total cost of living (annual): $37,763
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $75,526
42. Boston
-
2022 population: 665,945
-
2021 population: 672,814
-
Year-over-year increase: -6,869
-
Household median income: $89,212
-
Single-family home average value: $815,819
-
Livability: 77
-
Total cost of living (annual): $82,497
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $164,993
43. Baltimore
-
2022 population: 584,548
-
2021 population: 592,211
-
Year-over-year increase: -7,663
-
Household median income: $58,349
-
Single-family home average value: $187,577
-
Livability: 77
-
Total cost of living (annual): $37,762
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $75,524
44. Detroit
-
2022 population: 636,787
-
2021 population: 645,658
-
Year-over-year increase: -8,871
-
Household median income: $37,761
-
Single-family home average value: $73,418
-
Livability: 73
-
Total cost of living (annual): $32,424
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $64,849
45. San Jose, California
-
2022 population: 1,001,176
-
2021 population: 1,013,337
-
Year-over-year increase: -12,161
-
Household median income: $136,010
-
Single-family home average value: $1,543,154
-
Livability: 79
-
Total cost of living (annual): $132,963
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $265,926
46. Washington, D.C.
-
2022 population: 670,587
-
2021 population: 683,154
-
Year-over-year increase: -12,567
-
Household median income: $101,722
-
Single-family home average value: $720,689
-
Livability: 75
-
Total cost of living (annual): $76,531
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $153,061
47. San Francisco
-
2022 population: 851,036
-
2021 population: 865,933
-
Year-over-year increase: -14,897
-
Household median income: $136,689
-
Single-family home average value: $1,428,477
-
Livability: 75
-
Total cost of living (annual): $126,439
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $252,878
48. Chicago
-
2022 population: 2,721,914
-
2021 population: 2,742,119
-
Year-over-year increase: -20,205
-
Household median income: $71,673
-
Single-family home average value: $313,159
-
Livability: 78
-
Total cost of living (annual): $46,999
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $93,999
49. Los Angeles
-
2022 population: 3,881,041
-
2021 population: 3,902,440
-
Year-over-year increase: -21,399
-
Household median income: $76,244
-
Single-family home average value: $1,025,895
-
Livability: 67
-
Total cost of living (annual): $97,250
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $194,500
50. New York City
-
2022 population: 8,622,467
-
2021 population: 8,736,047
-
Year-over-year increase: -113,580
-
Household median income: $76,607
-
Single-family home average value: $789,032
-
Livability: 75
-
Total cost of living (annual): $87,955
-
Salary needed to live comfortably: $175,909
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the 50 largest U.S. cities by population and determined the salary needed to live comfortably in each one. GBR determined the top 50 cities by population using the 2022 U.S. Census American Community Survey, the most recent available. Using the same survey, GBR sourced 2022 total population, 2022 household median income, 2021 total population and 2021 household median income. Average single-family home values from July 2024 and July 2023 were sourced from the Zillow Home Value Index. By assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate (as sourced from Federal Reserve Economic Data), the average mortgage costs were calculated. Cost-of-living indexes were sourced from BestPlaces. The national average expenditure costs for all residents were sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Mortgage and expenditure costs were used to calculate the cost of living for each city. One-year changes for population, households, and income were calculated for each city. Using the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of income), the household income to live comfortably was calculated for each city. The cities were sorted by year-over-year population growth. All data was collected on and is up to date as of September 10, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities