The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Pondering a move to one of America’s fastest-growing big cities? You should probably make sure your salary is growing fast enough, too.

GOBankingRates has done some of the research for you — analyzing data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics — to determine the salary you’ll need to live comfortably. To define “living comfortably,” we’ve applied the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of a person’s income).

We’ve also ranked the cities in our list by population growth between 2021 and 2022, which has the most recent figures available. You can find our full methodology at the end of this story.

Of the eight cities where you would need the highest salaries, six are located in California. In the most expensive city on our list, you’ll need to pull in an annual salary of $266,000 to live comfortably.

On the other hand, you can live comfortably in the least expensive city on our list for less than $65,000 a year.

In addition to the salary you’ll need, we’ve included 2021 and 2022 populations and the increase/decrease, household median income, the average value for a single-family home, a livability score from AreaVibes, and the total annual cost of living. Here they are in descending order of rate of growth.

1. Phoenix

2022 population: 1,609,456

2021 population: 1,591,119

Year-over-year increase: 18,337

Household median income: $72,092

Single-family home average value: $440,515

Livability: 76

Total cost of living (annual): $54,460

Salary needed to live comfortably: $108,919

2. Fort Worth, Texas

2022 population: 924,663

2021 population: 908,469

Year-over-year increase: 16,194

Household median income: $72,726

Single-family home average value: $307,958

Livability: 80

Total cost of living (annual): $45,670

Salary needed to live comfortably: $91,341

3. Austin, Texas

2022 population: 958,202

2021 population: 944,658

Year-over-year increase: 13,544

Household median income: $86,556

Single-family home average value: $565,592

Livability: 83

Total cost of living (annual): $62,686

Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,372

4. Jacksonville, Florida

2022 population: 950,203

2021 population: 937,690

Year-over-year increase: 12,513

Household median income: $64,138

Single-family home average value: $311,030

Livability: 84

Total cost of living (annual): $45,194

Salary needed to live comfortably: $90,388

