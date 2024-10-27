GOBankingRates

The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

Art Wager / iStock.com
Art Wager / iStock.com
J. David Herman
13 min read

Pondering a move to one of America’s fastest-growing big cities? You should probably make sure your salary is growing fast enough, too.

GOBankingRates has done some of the research for you — analyzing data from the U.S. Census, Zillow, BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics — to determine the salary you’ll need to live comfortably. To define “living comfortably,” we’ve applied the 50/30/20 rule (which states that needs should not exceed 50% of a person’s income).

Find Out: These Are America’s Wealthiest Suburbs

Try This: How To Get Rich in Real Estate Starting With Just $1,000

We’ve also ranked the cities in our list by population growth between 2021 and 2022, which has the most recent figures available. You can find our full methodology at the end of this story.

Of the eight cities where you would need the highest salaries, six are located in California. In the most expensive city on our list, you’ll need to pull in an annual salary of $266,000 to live comfortably.

On the other hand, you can live comfortably in the least expensive city on our list for less than $65,000 a year.

In addition to the salary you’ll need, we’ve included 2021 and 2022 populations and the increase/decrease, household median income, the average value for a single-family home, a livability score from AreaVibes, and the total annual cost of living. Here they are in descending order of rate of growth.

Trending Now:

1. Phoenix

  • 2022 population: 1,609,456

  • 2021 population: 1,591,119

  • Year-over-year increase: 18,337

  • Household median income: $72,092

  • Single-family home average value: $440,515

  • Livability: 76

  • Total cost of living (annual): $54,460

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $108,919

2. Fort Worth, Texas

  • 2022 population: 924,663

  • 2021 population: 908,469

  • Year-over-year increase: 16,194

  • Household median income: $72,726

  • Single-family home average value: $307,958

  • Livability: 80

  • Total cost of living (annual): $45,670

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $91,341

Explore More: What the Upper Middle Class Make in Different US Cities

3. Austin, Texas

  • 2022 population: 958,202

  • 2021 population: 944,658

  • Year-over-year increase: 13,544

  • Household median income: $86,556

  • Single-family home average value: $565,592

  • Livability: 83

  • Total cost of living (annual): $62,686

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $125,372

4. Jacksonville, Florida

  • 2022 population: 950,203

  • 2021 population: 937,690

  • Year-over-year increase: 12,513

  • Household median income: $64,138

  • Single-family home average value: $311,030

  • Livability: 84

  • Total cost of living (annual): $45,194

  • Salary needed to live comfortably: $90,388

and

Recommended Stories