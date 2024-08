Here’s the Salary Needed to Actually Take Home $100K in Every State

shapecharge / iStock/Getty Images

If you’ve landed a job making $100K or more, the reality is that money is yours for the keeping.

Federal income taxes and Social Security and Medicare take a chunk too. Then state and local taxes can take another bite. That six-figure salary quickly shrinks to a take-home pay of five figures.

So what do you need to earn to actually take home six figures? GOBankingRates determined the exact salary you would need to earn to take home an annual pay of $100,000 in each state after taxes.

Click through to see the salary you really need to take home a six-figure paycheck in every state.

Alabama

Salary needed for $100K : $145,515

Take home salary: 68.72%

Alaska

Salary needed for $100K : $137,575

Take home salary: 72.69%

Arizona

Salary needed for $100K : $142,935

Take home salary: 69.96%

Arkansas

Salary needed for $100K : $148,570

Take home salary: 67.31%

California

Salary needed for $100K : $153,700

Take home salary: 65.08%

Colorado

Salary needed for $100K : $146,460

Take home salary: 68.28%

Connecticut

Salary needed for $100K : $149,100

Take home salary: 67.07%

Delaware

Salary needed for $100K : $149,545

Take home salary: 66.89%

Florida

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

Georgia

Salary needed for $100K : $148,750

Take home salary: 67.25%

Hawaii

Salary needed for $100K : $154,165

Take home salary: 64.87%

Idaho

Salary needed for $100K : $147,315

Take home salary: 67.88%

Illinois

Salary needed for $100K : $147,750

Take home salary: 67.68%

Indiana

Salary needed for $100K : $148,975

Take home salary: 67.13%

Iowa

Salary needed for $100K : $148,700

Take home salary: 67.26%

Kansas

Salary needed for $100K : $148,400

Take home salary: 67.39%

Kentucky

Salary needed for $100K : $150,000

Take home salary: 66.72%

Louisiana

Salary needed for $100K : $145,340

Take home salary: 68.81%

Maine

Salary needed for $100K : $151,640

Take home salary: 65.95%

Maryland

Salary needed for $100K : $154,850

Take home salary: 64.58%

Massachusetts

Salary needed for $100K : $147,565

Take home salary: 67.77%

Michigan

Salary needed for $100K : $146,080

Take home salary: 68.47%

Minnesota

Salary needed for $100K : $150,765

Take home salary: 66.33%

Mississippi

Salary needed for $100K : $147,000

Take home salary: 68.03%

Missouri

Salary needed for $100K : $147,030

Take home salary: 68.02%

Montana

Salary needed for $100K : $150,750

Take home salary: 66.34%

Nebraska

Salary needed for $100K : $149,700

Take home salary: 66.81%

Nevada

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

New Hampshire

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

New Jersey

Salary needed for $100K : $148,135

Take home salary: 67.51%

New Mexico

Salary needed for $100K : $146,250

Take home salary: 68.39%

New York

Salary needed for $100K : $149,535

Take home salary: 66.88%

North Carolina

Salary needed for $100K : $146,900

Take home salary: 68.07%

North Dakota

Salary needed for $100K : $140,960

Take home salary: 70.94%

Ohio

Salary needed for $100K : $145,450

Take home salary: 68.74%

Oklahoma

Salary needed for $100K : $146,700

Take home salary: 68.17%

Oregon

Salary needed for $100K : $156,280

Take home salary: 63.99%

Pennsylvania

Salary needed for $100K : $146,165

Take home salary: 68.42%

Rhode Island

Salary needed for $100K : $146,900

Take home salary: 68.07%

South Carolina

Salary needed for $100K : $151,080

Take home salary: 66.20%

South Dakota

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

Tennessee

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

Texas

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

Utah

Salary needed for $100K : $147,725

Take home salary: 67.70%

Vermont

Salary needed for $100K : $149,800

Take home salary: 66.76%

Virginia

Salary needed for $100K : $148,520

Take home salary: 67.33%

Washington

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

West Virginia

Salary needed for $100K : $149,445

Take home salary: 66.92%

Wisconsin

Salary needed for $100K : $148,200

Take home salary: 67.48%

Wyoming

Salary needed for $100K : $137,290

Take home salary: 72.84%

See What It Takes To Take Home $100K in Your State

Eight states tie for the lowest salary needed to take home $100,000 after taxes — about $137,290. The eight states are Florida, Nevada, New Hampshire, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Washington and Wyoming.

The top five states with the highest salaries needed to take home $100,000 after taxes:

Oregon: $156,280

California: $153,700

Maryland: $154,850

Hawaii: $154,165

Maine: $151,640

Methodology: GOBankingRates determined the salary you would need to take home an annual pay of $100,000 after federal, state and local taxes, plus FICA withholdings. All data was collected on and is up-to-date as-of May 2, 2024.

