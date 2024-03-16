Sainsbury’s ‘working hard’ to fix issue affecting grocery deliveries

Sainsbury’s apologised to customers affected. Photograph: Geoff Smith/Alamy

Sainsbury’s has said it is unable to fulfil the “vast majority” of its online grocery deliveries because of a technical issue.

The supermarket chain said an overnight software update had led to the problems affecting some stores, grocery online services and its ability to contact customers.

A spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, this also means we will not be able to deliver the vast majority of today’s Groceries Online orders and we are currently unable to contact customers directly, but will contact them as soon as we can to rebook orders.”

Stores remain open, accepting chip, pin and cash payments. The supermarket chain said on Saturday morning it was “working hard to fix the issue” and apologised to customers whose deliveries were affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, Sainsbury’s announced its decision to use more automated tills and warehouse robots as well as AI-forecasting tools to ensure it has the right stock in stores as part of a £1bn cost-cutting effort over the next three years.

Simon Roberts, the chief executive of Sainsbury’s, said the group’s “legacy systems” were slowing it down and leading to more waste than necessary. “We have got to find better ways of doing things,” he said.