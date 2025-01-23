Sainsbury’s to axe 3,000 jobs after chief warns over tax raid

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, says a ‘particularly challenging cost environment’ is to blame for the cuts - Mina Kim/Reuters

Sainsbury’s is to slash 3,000 jobs just weeks after its chief executive warned over the impact of Rachel Reeves’s tax raid.

The retailer said on Thursday it would axe 20pc of its senior management roles as part of a wider shake-up that involves the closure of its 61 cafés, the removal of hot food and pizza counters, and the replacement of bakery staff with self-service bread-slicing stations.

It comes as part of an ongoing effort to trim as much as £1bn in costs from the business, which has already led to the loss of 1,500 jobs last year.

This year’s cuts – equivalent to a 2pc reduction in total headcount – are understood to have been partly influenced by the introduction of steeper taxes on employers in Rachel Reeves’s October budget.

Sainsbury’s said in November that the Chancellor’s decision to increase National Insurance (NI) contributions from employers would add around £140m to its annual costs.

Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive, said: “As we accelerate into year two and beyond of our strategy, we are facing into a particularly challenging cost environment which means we have had to make tough choices about where we can afford to invest and where we need to do things differently to make our business more efficient and effective.”

Mr Roberts this month accused the Chancellor of giving businesses no time to plan for the £25bn tax raid, warning it would have a “significant impact” on supermarkets because of the large numbers of staff they employ.

As well as dampening employment, Sainsbury’s and rivals including Tesco and Marks & Spencer have warned that the costs heaped on them by the Budget mean prices will likely rise for consumers.

Sainsbury’s said it was exploring redeployment options for staff across the business, and that it planned to introduce a support package above the statutory requirements for affected employees.

It said by removing its cafés and closing food counters, more space could be given to fresh food in its stores, and that its most loyal customers did not regularly use the cafés.

New bread recipes in its bakeries and the rollout of self-slice stations, meanwhile, would improve the quality and consistency of its bread, it claimed. It would not reveal how many bakery jobs will be cut as a result.

Clive Black, the director of Shore Capital, called the shake-up “a move that is very much in line with our concern that the UK is facing a period of more elevated unemployment if the UK Government does not make better decisions, and soon”.

He added: “We see these next steps in Sainsbury’s Next Level programme as both a continuum and evolution of its plans in the light of the Chancellor’s Budget, one that is unfortunately very painful for those to be leaving the firm, but necessary for Sainsbury’s if it is to sustain its competitiveness to shoppers, which includes mitigation of aforementioned state-induced costs, looking after its ongoing workforce, and seeking to reward its shareholders.”