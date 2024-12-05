Safran's 2028 targets lag market forecasts, shares fall

(Reuters) -French jet engine maker Safran gave a weaker-than-expected profit outlook for the next four years on Thursday, sending its shares 5% lower ahead of its investor day in Paris.

Safran, which co-produces with GE Aerospace the LEAP engines that power flagship Boeing and Airbus planes, forecast average annual revenue growth in a high single-digit percentage and a sharply higher profit by 2028.

It said air traffic growth, defense budgets, production ramp-up and pricing were set to drive annual revenue growth over the period.

The aerospace supplier aims for a recurring operating income of between 6 billion and 6.5 billion euros ($6.32 billion and $6.85 billion) by 2028, with low-twenties percentage growth in the propulsion business buoyed by the transition from the CFM56 to LEAP engines.

The operating profit guidance was 10% below market consensus at the mid-point, Jefferies analysts said in a research note.

Safran also confirmed its current-year targets and forecast 2025 revenue growth of around 10%, with a recurring operating income of 4.7 billion to 4.8 billion euros, based on estimated growth of 15% to 20% in LEAP engine deliveries.

"We believe the initial 2025 and 2024-2028 guidance will be viewed slightly negatively by investors. However, we believe this reflects conservatism, and we believe the capital allocation comments will be a net positive," RBC analysts wrote.

The company said it would launch a 5 billion euro share repurchase program, expected to run between 2025 and 2028, to reduce its share count, while generating as much as 17 billion euros of free cash flow by the end of the same period.

It is aiming to return 70% of that cash to shareholders through buybacks, along with a 40% dividend payout, which Jefferies analyst said were the "only silver lining" in Thursday's statement.

If the losses persist throughout the day, the Safran shares will see their biggest daily decline in more than two years.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

(Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro in Gdansk and Tim Hepher in Paris Editing by Milla Nissi)