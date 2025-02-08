Safe Pro Group Inc. (SPAI): Among the Game-Changing Stocks for AI Revolution

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the Top 9 Game-Changing Stocks for AI Revolution. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) stands against the other stocks.
Artificial intelligence that is smarter than humans could be more dangerous than helpful. That’s the sentiment echoed by some of the world’s most prominent AI scientists. Max Tegmark, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Yoshua Bengio, "godfather of AI" and a professor at the Université de Montréal, have raised concerns about the proliferation of AI agents without guardrails.
According to Bengio, there is a greater risk in developing artificial intelligence agents without safeguards or knowing how they will behave.
“Do we want to be in competition with entities that are smarter than us? It's not a very reassuring gamble, right? So we have to understand how self-preservation can emerge as a goal in AI,” Bengio said in a podcast on CNBC.
Tegmark believes there is a need for safety standards to govern how AI tools operate. The ultimate goal is to have powerful AI agents or tools that are simultaneously under human control.
"I think, on an optimistic note here, we can have almost everything that we're excited about with AI ... if we simply insist on having some basic safety standards before people can sell powerful AI systems," Tegmark said.
In 2023, Tegmark's Future of Life Institute recommended halting the creation of AI systems that could rival humans in intelligence. Although that hasn't happened, Tegmark stated that the topic is being discussed and that it's time to act to determine how to implement safeguards to regulate AGI.
Sentiments by the two AI scientists come on the heels of US President Donald Trump repealing former President Joe Biden’s guardrails that sought to govern the development of artificial intelligence. One key provision under the previous order was the requirement that tech companies develop the most advanced AI models and share details about their work with the government before releasing them to the public.
While tech giants had welcomed the AI safety measure, there was disquiet among some big players insisting that the order, which invoked the Defense Production Act, had the potential to derail the nascent industry. Venture capitalist Marc Andreessen had already warned before Trump came to office that the Biden order would deliberately affect AI development given the onerous regulations in play.
Trump had always been vocal against the AI safety measure, reiterating during the campaigns that it hindered innovation and imposed radical leftwing ideas on technology development. However, free speech was not restricted by the Biden order itself.
Certain provisions of the Biden AI measure sought standards for watermarking AI-generated content in an effort to lessen the risks of impersonation and abusive sexual deepfake imagery. Several federal agencies were also instructed to protect against the possible negative effects of AI applications, cautioning against careless applications that reproduced and intensified existing inequities.
For this article, we selected AI stocks by going through news articles, stock analysis, and press releases. These stocks are also popular among hedge funds.
Why are we interested in the stocks that hedge funds pile into? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
A drone taking off from a commercial warehouse, representing the company's custom manufacturing capabilities.
Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI)
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: N/A
Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) manufactures and sells personal protective gear and ballistic protection products in the United States. It also deals in artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing. On January 31st, the company confirmed that it is receiving interest for its New American-made Protective Gear from potential buyers in the military law enforcement and public safety markets.
Its ultra-weight 305 PRO hard armor and SpotlightAI, the patented AI-powered drone image analysis technology, are the two solutions eliciting strong interest. Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SPAI) uses cutting-edge machine learning to identify small objects, especially unexploded ordnance (UXO) and landmines. It performs noticeably better using the AWS cloud to process each image in less than 0.2 seconds than conventional human analysis.
Overall SPAI ranks 9th on our list of the game-changing stocks for AI revolution. While we acknowledge the potential of SPAI as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SPAI but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 20 Best AI Stocks To Buy Now and Complete List of 59 AI Companies Under $2 Billion in Market Cap.
Disclosure: None. This article was originally published at Insider Monkey.