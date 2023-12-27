This Safe & Green Holdings Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in Safe & Green Holdings Corp.'s (NASDAQ:SGBX ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Safe & Green Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider John Shaw for US$286k worth of shares, at about US$2.00 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being US$0.46). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. John Shaw was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that John Shaw was both the biggest buyer and the biggest seller.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Does Safe & Green Holdings Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Safe & Green Holdings insiders own 36% of the company, worth about US$2.8m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Safe & Green Holdings Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Safe & Green Holdings insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. However, our analysis of transactions over the last year is heartening. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Safe & Green Holdings insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Safe & Green Holdings. For instance, we've identified 4 warning signs for Safe & Green Holdings (3 are significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions of direct interests only, but not derivative transactions or indirect interests.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.