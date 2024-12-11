Is Sabre Corporation (SABR) the Best NASDAQ Penny Stock to Buy Right Now?

We recently published a list of 11 Best NASDAQ Penny Stocks To Buy Right Now. In this article, we are going to look at where Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) stands against other best NASDAQ penny stocks to buy right now.

The NASDAQ Stock Market is home to some of the world’s largest companies in the world and also hosts several hundred penny stocks. These companies must meet certain requirements to remain listed on the NASDAQ exchange, including the $1 per share minimum share price thresholds, revenue standards, and market capitalization thresholds. If a company fails to meet these requirements, it may receive noncompliance notifications and eventually be delisted. According to a report by Bloomberg, this year’s market rally has boosted many of the struggling stocks, helping some companies regain compliance with NASDAQ’s listing requirements.

Optimism in U.S. Markets

On December 3, Bloomberg reported that Fed Governor Christopher Waller, while addressing a conference in Washington, indicated that he is inclined to vote for a rate cut at the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting on December 17-18. However, Waller emphasized that his decision will depend on the economic data released before the meeting, particularly if it shows an unexpected uptick in inflation.

According to Bloomberg, New York Fed President John Williams in a speech in New York said that the economy is continuing to look strong and inflation is likely moving down toward the Fed’s target. However, he emphasized that the path for monetary policy will be contingent upon incoming economic data. He underscored the uncertainty of the economic outlook, noting, “If we’ve learned anything over the past five years, it’s that the outlook remains highly uncertain.”

In an interview with CNBC on November 15, Nicholas Colas, Co-founder of DataTrek Research, discussed his views on the US stocks and the potential of small caps. Colas recalled how U.S. stocks outperformed global markets during the first Trump administration. Colas acknowledged that current multiples are high, but he is optimistic and believes that multiples can hold or even rise, given the high level of confidence in the US market. Regarding small caps, Colas suggested that they are a great trade for the year-end. The Russell 2000, which tracks small-cap performance, has been flat and lagged significantly behind the S&P 500 over the past three years, and presents an amazing opportunity, given that it typically sees a 20% increase. This underperformance makes small caps reasonable holds for the longer term, as they are due for a rebound.

