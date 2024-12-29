Is Sabre Corporation (SABR) the Best Low Priced Technology Stock to Buy Now?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Low Priced Technology Stocks To Buy Now. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) stands against the other low-priced technology stocks.
The Rising Significance of Technology: Is Now the Time to Invest?
The technology sector plays a crucial role in the modern economy, encompassing a wide range of industries. This sector can include businesses involved in electronics, software, artificial intelligence (AI), and information technology, among others. As companies increasingly rely on technological innovations to enhance productivity and efficiency, the technology sector is poised for growth as it becomes essential for both consumers and businesses.
Recent trends indicate a significant shift towards AI, cloud computing, and cybersecurity as key drivers of growth. Enterprise spending in these areas is expected to increase, driving growth in the global tech market.
Generative AI is becoming more important than ever as a vital tool for many organizations, marking a significant shift from experimentation to practical application. According to the latest McKinsey Global Survey on AI, conducted in the first half of 2024, 65% of respondents indicated that their companies are now regularly utilizing generative AI, nearly double the figure from just ten months prior. This surge in adoption reflects a growing belief in the technology’s potential, with 75% of respondents anticipating that generative AI will bring about substantial changes in their industries in the coming years. The overall adoption of AI has also seen a notable increase, rising from around 50% to 72% over the past year.
Technology-oriented stocks are set to achieve another impressive year by the end of 2024, according to U.S. Bank Asset Management. As of mid-December, the S&P 500 Communication Services and Information Technology index has risen over 40% year-to-date, following a remarkable 57% increase in 2023. Although technology stock performance slowed down in the third quarter of 2024, it regained momentum in the fourth quarter. According to Rob Haworth, senior investment strategy director for U.S. Bank Asset Management, corporate investments in artificial intelligence (AI) applications continue to drive this growth, even though the pace of AI spending eased slightly in the third quarter.
Investors are attracted to the tech sector because of its innovative nature. Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist with U.S. Bank Asset Management, emphasizes that technology is crucial for improving speed and efficiency across various industries. While the sector can experience short-term fluctuations, Sandven remains confident about its long-term prospects, as companies seek growth through technology rather than simply hiring more staff. Haworth shares this optimism, noting that technology stocks are central to current economic expansion and benefit significantly from business capital investments. However, he notes that investors still need to be careful in their approach to this sector. While some tech startups achieve great success, others may fail to get off the ground.
Methodology
To compile our list of the 10 best low-priced technology stocks to buy now, we used the Finviz stock screener. We sorted our results based on market capitalization and picked the top 25 technology companies with a share price of under $10 as of December 24, 2024. Next, we focused on the top 10 stocks most favored by institutional investors. Data for the hedge fund sentiment surrounding each stock was taken from Insider Monkey’s Q3 2024 database of 900 elite hedge funds. The 10 best low-priced technology stocks to buy now were then ranked in ascending order based on the number of hedge funds holding stakes in them as of Q3 2024.
Why do we care about what hedge funds do? The reason is simple: our research has shown that we can outperform the market by imitating the top stock picks of the best hedge funds. Our quarterly newsletter’s strategy selects 14 small-cap and large-cap stocks every quarter and has returned 275% since May 2014, beating its benchmark by 150 percentage points (see more details here).
An international traveler consulting the company's app on their smartphone, illustrating their successful online marketplace.
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR)
Share Price as of December 24: $3.74
Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 25
Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is a leading software and travel technology company that provides global distribution systems (GDS) for air bookings. The company connects airlines, hotels, travel agencies, and other partners through its comprehensive suite of travel and hospitality solutions. Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) technology helps streamline the booking process and enhances the overall travel experience for consumers and businesses alike. Through its technology, the company powers mobile apps, airport check-in kiosks, online travel sites, airline and hotel reservation networks, travel agent terminals and many more solutions.
In Q3 2024, the company launched SabreMosaic, an innovative AI-powered platform designed to modernize airline retailing. This next-generation offer-and-order system aims to replace traditional Passenger Service Systems (PSS) by enabling airlines to create personalized offers that go beyond just seat selections. With 10 new product suites and features like quoting, ordering, billing, and delivery, SabreMosaic positions Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) at the forefront of travel technology.
In the third quarter of 2024, the company also announced key partnerships with Virgin Australia and Riyadh Air, alongside expanded collaborations with major clients such as Delta and WestJet. These partnerships enhance Sabre Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SABR) market position and demonstrate its commitment to providing cutting-edge solutions to its clients.
Additionally, in November 2024, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) introduced Sabre Red Launchpad, a user-friendly interface designed to simplify the booking process for travel agents. This tool leverages AI capabilities and offers access to a wide range of content. By streamlining the reservation process, Sabre Red Launchpad enables agents to earn commissions more quickly. Given these advancements and strong partnerships, Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is well-positioned for growth in the evolving travel technology sector. SABR ranks among the best low-priced stocks in the technology sector.
Overall, SABR ranks 9th on our list of the best low-priced technology stocks to buy now. While we acknowledge the potential of SABR as an investment, our conviction lies in the belief that some AI stocks hold greater promise for delivering higher returns and doing so within a shorter time frame. If you are looking for an AI stock that is more promising than SABR but that trades at less than 5 times its earnings, check out our report about the cheapest AI stock.
READ NEXT: 8 Best Wide Moat Stocks to Buy Now and 30 Most Important AI Stocks According to BlackRock
Disclosure: None. This article is originally published at Insider Monkey.