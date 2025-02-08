Is Sabre Corp. (SABR) the Best Tech Stock to Buy Right Now Under $10?

In This Article:
We recently compiled a list of the 12 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now Under $10. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) stands against the other tech stocks under $10.
Our list today highlights stocks that are priced under $10 and can offer opportunities for growth. These stocks offer diversification away from the typical large and mid-cap names with the use of lower capital. These stocks often belong to companies that are trying to create niche businesses or are in various stages of product evolution, including emerging growth firms and established businesses, giving tough competition to larger rivals. In our view, this space has the potential for high returns, particularly if these companies can successfully execute their business strategies and capitalize on market trends.
In the technology sector, many undervalued stocks are well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing trends of digital transformation, and transition to cloud and AI. Companies offering innovative software solutions, cybersecurity, and cloud services are anticipated to thrive as businesses continue to invest in technology to enhance their competitive position and security. By identifying promising companies in these areas, investors can potentially achieve good returns although with a little higher risk. That said, we believe that stock selection remains crucial in the small-cap space due to the volatility of these names. For comparison, the S&P SmallCap600 Index has underperformed the broader S&P500 Index over the last 3, 5, and 10 years which indicates that you might not get enough returns if you take a broader approach.
The technology sector continues to be driven by rapid innovation and the adoption of cutting-edge technologies. Advances in technology are significantly impacting lives, industries, and economies worldwide. The integration of AI and ML is revolutionizing workflows, enhancing productivity, and creating new revenue opportunities. Organizations globally are undergoing digital transformations to stay competitive, streamline operations, improve customer engagement, and drive innovation in their products and services.
Our Methodology
To shortlist the 12 Best Tech Stocks to Buy Right Now Under $10, we screened technology stocks with current share price below $10. We overlaid this criterion with additional criteria of market capitalization of at least $300 million and a potential upside of greater than 10%. The stocks were then arranged in ascending order of the number of hedge fund holders for each company, based on hedge fund data from Insider Monkey’s database.
Note: all pricing data is as of market close on February 6.
An international traveler consulting the company's app on their smartphone, illustrating their successful online marketplace.
Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR)
Current Market Price: $3.48; Upside Potential: 15%
Number of hedge funds: 25
Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) provides technology solutions to the global travel and tourism industry. The company offers a comprehensive suite of software solutions, data analytics, and distribution services, enabling travel agencies, airlines, and hotels to optimize their operations and enhance customer experiences. Sabre's platform supports a wide range of travel-related services, including booking, pricing, and revenue management, making it a critical player in the travel technology ecosystem.
As of Q3 2024, Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) commands around a 35% share of air distribution industry bookings. Management expects this momentum to continue and aims to gain further share, bolstered by recent commercial deal wins. Central to its growth strategy is the AI-powered SabreMosaic platform, launched in May 2024, which aims to replace traditional Passenger Service Systems (PSS) with this next-generation offer-and-order system. On the profitability front, the company plans to more than double adjusted EBITDA from 2023 to 2025 to enhance free cash flow generation. With a strong emphasis on innovation and strategic partnerships, Sabre Corp. (NASDAQ:SABR) is poised to post strong earnings growth and remain a dominant player in the travel technology sector.
Overall SABR ranks 6th on our list of the best tech stocks to buy under $10.
