Sabra Health Care REIT Inc (SBRA) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Highlights: Strong Occupancy Gains and ...

The company has ample liquidity of $947.8 million, including unrestricted cash and available borrowings, supporting its financial stability and growth plans.

Despite improvements, the skilled nursing opportunities have not been as robust as expected, limiting potential acquisitions in this area.

The company is seeing more portfolio opportunities but remains cautious about engaging in larger deals due to potential complexities and noise.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Over the last year, you've had a few quarters of accelerating year-over-year occupancy growth at the SHOP segment. Does that give you more confidence in providing additional segment guidance items for 2025? A: It's a little too early to talk about 2025 guidance. We'll address this when we release our fourth-quarter earnings and evaluate what is meaningful to provide with a high degree of confidence. - Michael Costa, CFO

Q: What do credit rating agencies want to see in terms of your leverage target or operating metrics to maybe earn an upgrade in the future? A: Rating agencies focus on leverage levels and debt service coverage levels. For Moody's, they want to see sustained and continued improvement in these areas. Given the positive outlook, we are hopeful for an investment-grade rating in the near future. - Michael Costa, CFO

Q: Can you talk about how yields have trended over the quarter and what you're seeing into 4Q? A: The opportunity remains robust, particularly while the cost of debt remains high. We are seeing high-quality new or newer vintage assets, especially in senior housing, that are performing well. The opportunity set is large, but pricing is still tough. - Talya Nevo-Hacohen, CIO

Q: What's held you back from buying more since this past quarter? Are you losing out on deals, or is everything taking longer to materialize? A: We are being selective and understanding the risks in some assets. Most of the higher-quality assets we have been bidding on, sometimes we don't win the bid, but it's our choice whether to pursue or not. - Talya Nevo-Hacohen, CIO

Q: Can you give some additional color on the occupancy gains in the SNF portfolio during the quarter? A: The increase in occupancy is due to improved labor availability, allowing us to admit more patients. We expect occupancy to continue to increase, and it's possible that declining supply could mask some of the seasonality. - Richard Matros, CEO

