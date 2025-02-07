Saab expects organic sales growth between 12%-16% in 2025

(Reuters) - Saab expects organic sales growth of between 12% and 16% in 2025, the Swedish defence equipment maker said on Friday, as it also updated its medium-term targets for 2023-2027.

It said it expects an organic sales growth of around 18% (CAGR) for the 2023-2027 period, against a previously expected level around 15% CAGR.

The group posted sales and operating result for the October-December quarter in line with what it had pre-announced earlier in January.

"We expect continued high demand for our portfolio and see opportunities to accelerate Saab's development by further bringing forward significant investments to increase capacity," CEO Micael Johansson said in an earnings statement.

The company is riding an industry-wide boom in demand as rising global tensions, not least due to Russia's war in Ukraine, fuel rapid rearmament.

(Reporting By Elviira Luoma and Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk, editing by Terje Solsvik)