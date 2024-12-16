Ryobi And 2 Other High-Quality Dividend Stocks To Consider

In This Article:
As global markets navigate a landscape marked by rate cuts from the ECB and SNB, alongside expectations for further action from the Fed, investors are witnessing mixed performances across major indices. With growth stocks continuing to outperform value stocks and sector performance largely negative except for communication services and consumer discretionary, finding high-quality dividend stocks like Ryobi becomes crucial in maintaining a balanced investment strategy. In such an environment, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and consistent dividend payouts can provide stability amidst market volatility.
Top 10 Dividend Stocks
|
Name
|
Dividend Yield
|
Dividend Rating
|
Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO)
|
6.99%
|
★★★★★★
|
CAC Holdings (TSE:4725)
|
4.75%
|
★★★★★★
|
Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368)
|
3.19%
|
★★★★★★
|
China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098)
|
4.05%
|
★★★★★★
|
FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671)
|
6.64%
|
★★★★★★
|
HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741)
|
4.35%
|
★★★★★★
|
E J Holdings (TSE:2153)
|
3.86%
|
★★★★★★
|
Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC)
|
5.67%
|
★★★★★★
|
Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC)
|
4.44%
|
★★★★★★
|
Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN)
|
5.31%
|
★★★★★★
Ryobi
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Ryobi Limited, with a market cap of ¥72.50 billion, operates as a die casting manufacturer in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally through its subsidiaries.
Operations: Ryobi Limited generates its revenue from three primary segments: Die-Cast products, contributing ¥259.87 billion; Printing Equipment, accounting for ¥23.68 billion; and Housing Equipment, which brings in ¥10.96 billion.
Dividend Yield: 3.8%
Ryobi's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with periods of decline exceeding 20% annually. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 33.2% and 25.4%, respectively. The current dividend yield is slightly below the top quartile in Japan's market but remains sustainable due to strong coverage. Recent financial guidance indicates a downward revision in forecasts, which may impact future dividend stability and growth prospects.
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides a range of logistics services globally and has a market capitalization of ¥2.28 trillion.
Operations: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha's revenue segments include ¥764.87 million from Logistics, ¥172.85 million from Liner Trade, and ¥175.97 million from Air Cargo Transportation.
Dividend Yield: 5.1%
Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha's dividend yield of 5.08% is among the top 25% in Japan, but its payments have been volatile over the past decade and are not well covered by cash flows, with a high cash payout ratio of 181.2%. Despite a recent increase in dividends to ¥130 per share, earnings forecasts suggest a decline, which could affect future payouts. The company has also expanded its equity buyback plan significantly.
Benefit Systems
Simply Wall St Dividend Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: Benefit Systems S.A. offers non-pay employee benefits solutions in Poland and internationally, with a market cap of PLN8.61 billion.
Operations: Benefit Systems S.A. generates revenue primarily from its operations in Poland, including the cafeteria segment, amounting to PLN2.36 billion, and from its foreign markets segment, contributing PLN874.71 million.
Dividend Yield: 4.6%
Benefit Systems' dividend sustainability is supported by an earnings payout ratio of 83.4% and a cash payout ratio of 59.2%, indicating coverage by both profits and cash flows. However, its dividend history has been volatile over the past decade, with payments not consistently reliable. The company's recent financial performance shows growth, with third-quarter revenue at PLN 835.95 million and net income at PLN 134.02 million, reflecting positive earnings momentum despite a lower dividend yield compared to market leaders in Poland.
