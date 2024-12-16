Ryobi And 2 Other High-Quality Dividend Stocks To Consider

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by rate cuts from the ECB and SNB, alongside expectations for further action from the Fed, investors are witnessing mixed performances across major indices. With growth stocks continuing to outperform value stocks and sector performance largely negative except for communication services and consumer discretionary, finding high-quality dividend stocks like Ryobi becomes crucial in maintaining a balanced investment strategy. In such an environment, focusing on companies with strong fundamentals and consistent dividend payouts can provide stability amidst market volatility.

Top 10 Dividend Stocks

Name Dividend Yield Dividend Rating Guaranty Trust Holding (NGSE:GTCO) 6.99% ★★★★★★ CAC Holdings (TSE:4725) 4.75% ★★★★★★ Guangxi LiuYao Group (SHSE:603368) 3.19% ★★★★★★ China South Publishing & Media Group (SHSE:601098) 4.05% ★★★★★★ FALCO HOLDINGS (TSE:4671) 6.64% ★★★★★★ HUAYU Automotive Systems (SHSE:600741) 4.35% ★★★★★★ E J Holdings (TSE:2153) 3.86% ★★★★★★ Citizens & Northern (NasdaqCM:CZNC) 5.67% ★★★★★★ Premier Financial (NasdaqGS:PFC) 4.44% ★★★★★★ Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (SWX:BCVN) 5.31% ★★★★★★

Overview: Ryobi Limited, with a market cap of ¥72.50 billion, operates as a die casting manufacturer in Japan, the United States, China, and internationally through its subsidiaries.

Operations: Ryobi Limited generates its revenue from three primary segments: Die-Cast products, contributing ¥259.87 billion; Printing Equipment, accounting for ¥23.68 billion; and Housing Equipment, which brings in ¥10.96 billion.

Dividend Yield: 3.8%

Ryobi's dividend payments have been volatile over the past decade, with periods of decline exceeding 20% annually. Despite this instability, dividends are well-covered by earnings and cash flows, with payout ratios at 33.2% and 25.4%, respectively. The current dividend yield is slightly below the top quartile in Japan's market but remains sustainable due to strong coverage. Recent financial guidance indicates a downward revision in forecasts, which may impact future dividend stability and growth prospects.

Overview: Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides a range of logistics services globally and has a market capitalization of ¥2.28 trillion.