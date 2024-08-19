What Is Ryder System, Inc.'s (NYSE:R) Share Price Doing?

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R), might not be a large cap stock, but it saw a decent share price growth of 18% on the NYSE over the last few months. The company is now trading at yearly-high levels following the recent surge in its share price. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine Ryder System’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In Ryder System?

Great news for investors – Ryder System is still trading at a fairly cheap price according to our price multiple model, where we compare the company's price-to-earnings ratio to the industry average. In this instance, we’ve used the price-to-earnings (PE) ratio given that there is not enough information to reliably forecast the stock’s cash flows. we find that Ryder System’s ratio of 12.08x is below its peer average of 28.05x, which indicates the stock is trading at a lower price compared to the Transportation industry. Although, there may be another chance to buy again in the future. This is because Ryder System’s beta (a measure of share price volatility) is high, meaning its price movements will be exaggerated relative to the rest of the market. If the market is bearish, the company’s shares will likely fall by more than the rest of the market, providing a prime buying opportunity.

Can we expect growth from Ryder System?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Buying a great company with a robust outlook at a cheap price is always a good investment, so let’s also take a look at the company's future expectations. With profit expected to grow by 23% over the next couple of years, the future seems bright for Ryder System. It looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since R is currently trading below the industry PE ratio, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic profit outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current price multiple.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on R for a while, now might be the time to enter the stock. Its buoyant future profit outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy R. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the track record of its management team, in order to make a well-informed assessment.

If you want to dive deeper into Ryder System, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Ryder System you should be mindful of and 1 of these makes us a bit uncomfortable.

